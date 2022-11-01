November 2, 2022

Dancer, former competitor Luca Sgozzini in serious condition due to cerebral ischemia: the announcement of Millie Carlucci

Lorelei Reese November 2, 2022

bad newsletter for Millie Carlucci. Luca Sgozzinithe former competitor of dance With the stars, currently in the hospital severe Circumstances After being beaten cerebral ischemia. And he revealed it through a note from the program, which in the past few hours was his own broadcaster, who said: “Unfortunately Luca Sgozzini Recently three episodes of cerebral ischemia. Fortunately he is alive, but he will have to undergo more tests and investigations this Wednesday to understand the causes.”


Read also> Chiara Ferragni flies to Jordan for the bridge, but without Fides and family: that's what she was with




Luca Sguazzini participated in what is still considered one of the show’s most popular releases, the 2016 edition, along with Rita Pavone, Asia Argento, Platinette and Salvo Sottile. Sgozzini took the bronze, finishing third with teacher Vera Kinonen, behind Nicole Orlando and Stefano Orade and winners Iago Garcia and Samanta Togni.







bad news





Upon hearing the news, former dance partner Vera Kinunin posted a letter to Luca Sgozzini on social media to support him (the professional Forza Luca wrote). Meanwhile, even on Ballando’s former rival’s profile, via Stories, messages of support are pouring in. Among other things that stand out is Sguazzini’s partner, Sarah Bertagnolli, who a few months ago made him a father to girl.




Who is Luca Sgozzini?


Born in Turin in 1988, Sguazzini could not sit still and moved to live for a long time first in Australia, where he would take care of raising cows, and later in Jordan and Indonesia. His outstanding physique and charm allowed him to work in some important agencies and he quickly gained thousands of followers on social media. Thanks to his work as a model, he will be noticed by the production of Palando, who will invite him to participate in the show.

See also  Ladies' Paradise December 6 and 13, 2021: Episode

Last update: Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 10:30 p.m.

