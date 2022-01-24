NBA, Atlanta does not stop: the fourth success in a row

Charlotte (USA) There are 11 games in the NBA night with the Atlanta Hawks Danilo Galinari That lasts the great moment. Bring young Closes with 30 points, Danilo with 10 in 21′ in success in Charlotte 113-91 In a match dominated by the Georgia franchise from start to finish. However, he was the absolute protagonist of the night Jason Tatum : 51 points (31 in the first half alone) in a clear victory for the Celtics in the capital to 116-87 . The Miami Heat achieved their seventh victory in their last nine with an easy victory over the Los Angeles Lakers ( 113-107 ) Thanks double triple Jimmy Butler From 20 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists.

Warriors are good against Utah, Doncic beats Morant

Stephen Curry Closes with 13 points shoot 5/20 from the field (1/13 of 3) but Golden State without Klay Thompsonalways jazz 94-92 Thanks to a superb defensive performance, Bogdanovic missed the triple win on the siren. Ja Morante Says 35 points and 13 rebaks but Luka Doncic He gives the best performance with 37 points, 11 rebounds and 9 assists to lead the Mavericks to victory over Memphis in his favour. 104-91. New York returns to success within friendly walls by beating the Clippers 110-102 with wonderful RJ Barrett From 28 points and 14 rebounds.

Minnesota break the net! Another Super Embed

Portland Domina in Toronto 114-105 With 19 points each bruised e Simmons In a game where Trail Blazers also touched +34. Another night and another dominant performance Joel Embiid 38 points and 12 rebounds in the success of the 76ers’ overseas comeback at Tottenham 115-109. The nets are located in Minnesota 136-125 with the trio the cities (23) –Edwards (25) –contact (23 + 10 passes) to steal the scene, finally Nikola Jokic Closes on the score sheet with 34 points in the Nuggets’ win against Detroit for 117-111.