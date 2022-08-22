August 22, 2022

Cincinnati Championship 2022, Caroline Garcia beats Petra Kvitova and wins the title! – OA Sport

Mirabelle Hunt August 22, 2022 2 min read

Inspiration and strength. Caroline Garcia She’s having a moment of dynamism on the WTA circuit. The French tennis player went to get herself Title in the 1000 Championships in Cincinnati (USA).according to the statistic that makes the player from outside the Alps the player who won the most number of matches since June.

Garcia beat the Czech Republic Petra Kvitova Against 6-2 and 6-4, he won his third title in 2022 and the tenth of his career on the best international circuit. The number 35 of the ranking has been imposed in 1 hour and 42 minutes of gameplay Against No. 28 in the world, it became The first player from the qualifiers to win the WTA1000 Championship. Thus, for the previous number 4 in the order, it is legitimate to talk about one second life.

In the The first group There was a real French monologue. Forced to move indifferently, Kvitova forced cross-alpine tennis into her own, leading to 4-0. Then Brava clears two counter-breaking balls in the second half and more balls in the sixth game. At the end of the show, 6-2 put an end to the break.

Cincinnati 2022 ATP: What an achievement Burna Couric is! The Croatian is still stunned as he is in the final with Stefanos Tsitsipas

In the The second group is meGarcia’s opening break was decisive. The French held out, nullifying Kvitova’s recovery attempts, and helping her serve: one ball saved in the fourth game and three (0-40) in the sixth. Great display of character, with a favorable ending to her with a score of 6-4.

See also  Date and time US TV channel for Liga MX 2022 Clausura

From a statistical point of view, The French scored 11 aces, and were very efficient with the first at bat (winning 82% of points). Excellent response gives 48% of the points earned compared to the second in the service of the competitor.

Photo: La Presse

