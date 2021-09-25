September 25, 2021

Console turns off on its own with some games, check Microsoft – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax September 25, 2021 1 min read

Microsoft is currently investigating a number of reports according to consoles Xbox turns off by itself Or close the game Return to the home page independently while playing some games, especially with NBA 2K22.

The first report from the Xbox support account was released on September 14, and yesterday, on September 24, 2021, the account reaffirmed that the company is still investigation reports. As always, we don’t know if it’s multiple reports or if it’s a very limited issue, but for now, at least some gamers have seen their Xbox crash on its own: that’s definitely not a fun thing to do.

in a Tweet now deletedHowever, VGC reported that Xbox Support stated that “the analysis also includes some similar issues that may occur while playing Madden 22 and FIFA 22. We’ll update you as soon as we have new information.” It is not clear why this tweet was deleted. It is possible that the information reported is incorrect or the company did not want to indicate that there were issues with other games.

Right now, there’s nothing left for us to do but I wait for New information about her. Tell us: Have you also experienced similar issues with your Xbox?

Xbox Series X received | S update allows you to use older Xbox 360 Gamerpics for Skip Ahead Alpha.

