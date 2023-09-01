Culture is free, what do you see on the third of September?

A Sunday full of culture too Sicily.
The traditional designation ofSunday at the museum“: The initiative that provides, every first Sunday of the month, free admission to archaeological parks, museums and cultural venues of the Regional Cultural Heritage Department.
Sunday 3 SeptemberThus, there is no ticket to visit the main regional cultural sites, according to the order of the Provincial Council for Cultural Heritage and Sicilian Identity, in compliance with the initiative of the Ministry of Culture.
Visits take place in the usual manner Opening hours are available online, with access by reservation where applicable. For information and to see the full list have a look Page dedicated to the regional initiative.
For more details we advise you to inquire about any reservations, shifts and opening hours directly with the place of interest.
case
Palermo
Himera, Solunto and Iato Archaeological Park
Castle by the sea
Monreale Monastery
Zisa Castle
Villa Florio
Monastery of San Giovanni degli Eremiti
Modern Art Gallery
white speech
Chinese hut
Cuba Castle
Antonio Salinas Museum
The former monastery of Maggioni
G. Petrie Ethnographic Museum
Abatlis Palace
Myrtle Palace
Cedar Palace
Maridulce Castle
The complete list of places to visit in Palermo and its province is Available online on the website of the Municipality of Palermo.
Agrigento
Valley of the Temples Archaeological Park
Archaeological Zone and Archaeological Museum of Iraklia Minoa
drills
Archaeological Park in Segesta
Selinunte Archaeological Park, Cosa Cave and Pantelleria
Lilibio-Marsala Archaeological Park
Cabo Puyo archaeological area
Museum of Satyr in Mazara del Vallo
Griview Castle in Partana
The former Florio factory in Favignana
Messina
Ancient Theater of Taormina and Palazzo Ciampoli (entrance is always free)
Archaeological Park of Naxos and Taormina
Aeolian Islands Park that develops between Lipari, Panarea, Filicudi and Salina
Tindari Archaeological Park
beautiful island
Syracuse
Syracuse Archaeological Park, Eluru
Archaeological area in Neapolis
Villa del Tellaro in Noto
Archaeological area of Megara in Augusta
Antonino Uccello House Museum in Palazzolo Acridi
Ina
Archaeological Park of Catania and the Aceh Valley
Morgantina Archaeological Park and Villa Romana del Casale
Idon Museum
Caltanissita
Gela Archaeological Park
Ragusa
Cava Despica archaeological site
Parco Forza archaeological area
Monastery of the Cross in Shikli
Regional Museum of Ragusa
