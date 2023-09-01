Culture is free, what do you see on the third of September?

A Sunday full of culture too Sicily.

The traditional designation ofSunday at the museum“: The initiative that provides, every first Sunday of the month, free admission to archaeological parks, museums and cultural venues of the Regional Cultural Heritage Department.

Sunday 3 SeptemberThus, there is no ticket to visit the main regional cultural sites, according to the order of the Provincial Council for Cultural Heritage and Sicilian Identity, in compliance with the initiative of the Ministry of Culture.

Visits take place in the usual manner Opening hours are available online, with access by reservation where applicable. For information and to see the full list have a look Page dedicated to the regional initiative.

For more details we advise you to inquire about any reservations, shifts and opening hours directly with the place of interest.

case



Palermo

Himera, Solunto and Iato Archaeological Park

Castle by the sea

Monreale Monastery

Zisa Castle

Villa Florio

Monastery of San Giovanni degli Eremiti

Modern Art Gallery

white speech

Chinese hut

Cuba Castle

Antonio Salinas Museum

The former monastery of Maggioni

G. Petrie Ethnographic Museum

Abatlis Palace

Myrtle Palace

Cedar Palace

Maridulce Castle

The complete list of places to visit in Palermo and its province is Available online on the website of the Municipality of Palermo.

Agrigento

Valley of the Temples Archaeological Park

Archaeological Zone and Archaeological Museum of Iraklia Minoa

drills

Archaeological Park in Segesta

Selinunte Archaeological Park, Cosa Cave and Pantelleria

Lilibio-Marsala Archaeological Park

Cabo Puyo archaeological area

Museum of Satyr in Mazara del Vallo

Griview Castle in Partana

The former Florio factory in Favignana

Messina

Ancient Theater of Taormina and Palazzo Ciampoli (entrance is always free)

Archaeological Park of Naxos and Taormina

Aeolian Islands Park that develops between Lipari, Panarea, Filicudi and Salina

Tindari Archaeological Park

beautiful island

Syracuse

Syracuse Archaeological Park, Eluru

Archaeological area in Neapolis

Villa del Tellaro in Noto

Archaeological area of ​​Megara in Augusta

Antonino Uccello House Museum in Palazzolo Acridi

Ina

Archaeological Park of Catania and the Aceh Valley

Morgantina Archaeological Park and Villa Romana del Casale

Idon Museum

Caltanissita

Gela Archaeological Park

Ragusa

Cava Despica archaeological site

Parco Forza archaeological area

Monastery of the Cross in Shikli

Regional Museum of Ragusa