Crystal Palace win 3-0

London, UK) – defeat Arsenal In the London derby against Crystal Palace program closes The thirty-first day of the English Premier League : Arteta’s team lost 3-0 to the former great team today Patrick Viera for nine years pivot and midfield strength Arsene Wenger. They decided the match at Selhurst Park Mateta in 15 minutes, ayo at 21 minutes and zaha With a penalty kick in the 74th minute with the previous Samp Andersen Author two helps: success allows The Glazers will reach Leicester, albeit with two more games, in tenth place with 37 points, while Arsenal remained fourth with Tottenham Antonio Conte with 54 points.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal 3-0, match report and statistics

Premier League, standings

Arteta Ko, Vieira smiles: Crystal Palace are three of their kind at Arsenal

Selhurst Park is home to Derby between Crystal Palace and Arsenalone of the most famous London derby among the fans: Viera Zaha Ayo’s Trident publishes Mateta andEx Samp Andersen In the center of the defense. Arteta responds with Lacazette 1′ forward backed by Saka, Odegaard and Smith-Rowe. It only takes a quarter of an hour to feature the home team: it is Mateta At 15 to mock Ramsdale for developing a free kick hit by Gallagher: Andersen tower for the impulsive French striker who leads 1-0. At 21′ hosts double: it is ayo This time to surprise Arsenal’s defense by taking advantage of Gabriel’s lack of interference in firing Anderson again to steer the ball forward with a stop to follow and Ramsdale overpowered again with my left at the far post. At the start of the second half, Arteta tries to restore the offensive maneuver by spreading Martinelli Instead of Tavares, with Saka lowered himself to the line of defenders. However, Crystal Palace is always more consistent, with Andersen taking a free kick to the goalkeeper. At 66′ the Gunners appear near Guaita, but Odegaard sends from a good right-footed position. However, the Norwegian attacking midfielder is the passive champion of the ring that gave the Palace 3-0: in fact, his foul in the area on zaha Which prompts Tierney to whistle a penalty: From the spot, Zaha considers himself surgically: a game on ice.