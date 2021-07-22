July 22, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Prime Minister Against Not Vaccination: Commit to Vaccination by October

Prime Minister Against Not Vaccination: Commit to Vaccination by October

Mirabelle Hunt July 22, 2021 2 min read

Premier League shuts down to laissez-faire The Football Association, the English Football Association, has decided that by October 1, players and staff of all clubs in the Premier League will have to be vaccinated. One dose will not be enough: by that date it will be necessary to complete a course of vaccination for both doses. Practically speaking, if there is a club in England with players who oppose the vaccine, such as Spezia (which is certainly not the only club with these problems), they will not be able to play the tournament. This is unconstitutional in Italy today.

Spezia, a team breakout created by 2 vax players. Doctor: You don’t call them? It is up to the clubs.

Instead, the FA has implemented the provisions of the UK government’s plan: Johnson has in effect imposed a mandatory Covid-19 vaccine by October 1 on anyone attending the stadium: including footballers, coaches and staff. At this point, if they are not vaccinated by the beginning of October, they will not be able to enter the field. On the other hand, those who only received one dose on that date can take advantage of a two-week waiver to complete the course. The Premier League will resume on August 13 with Brentford-Arsenal: in the first month and a half, so the players who have not yet started the vaccination process will have time to comply with the standards. And the virus is trying to strike again.

Vij Gravina against accusations: ‘It is wrong to link the increase in injuries to me’

READ  Covid cases and suspension of training sessions, new calls

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Football in Tokyo 2020: The failure of France, Spain and Casey fires Ivory Coast | News

July 22, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
4 min read

From Fidanza to Ihemeje, from Cassarà to Malinov: who are the 11 Bergamo players at the Olympics

July 22, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

“Disappointment at the lack of qualification in the Champions League. I will tell you what happened in Napoli-Verona”

July 21, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

“A call to not vaccinate is a call to die.” Delta version, what Italy risks – Libero Quotidiano

July 22, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

“Just a vaccination party? Then I don’t play.” Dates in danger in Italy – Libero Quotidiano

July 22, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Ten years ago the end of the shuttle era

July 22, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Prime Minister Against Not Vaccination: Commit to Vaccination by October

July 22, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt