De Sciglio suspended tour for 13 players, due to insults to the referee

Morata and Lotaro are skipping the next stage as well. Atalanta fined for miserable chants against Napoli supporters, investigation addendum to Coulibaly’s insult

there Juventus You’ll have to let go of it Di Siglio and Morata For Saturday night’s match against Cagliari (which Pavoletti and Marin have recovered in Covid). This is what the sports judge decided after the last round of the Italian Serie A, which stopped the Juventus defender (who will also pay a fine of 5 thousand euros) for a tour “to be, at the end of the match, in a tunnel leading to the changing rooms, and directed disrespectful criticism of Course clerk”, as well Alberto Grassi Cagliari, Federico Fazio Salernitana and Sebastiano Luberto Empoli, they were all kicked out last weekend.

Disqualification day, but for total alarms, too Federico Ponzoli Salerno, Martin de Ron atalanta, David Frattisi Sassuolo, Lautaro Martinez Inter, Alvaro Morata juventus, Lorenzo Pellegrini Rome , Roberto Pereira from Udinese, Lucas Torreira Fiorentina and Zambo Anguilla Naples.

As for companies, fines are given to each of Naples (12 thousand euros), Verona (5), Salernitana (5), Genoa (3) and Atalantawhose fans “directed obscene chants towards the opposing fans”. No penalties, however, for now, for The racist insult to Coulibaly arrived from Bergamo Cornerfor which the sports judge requested a further investigation: With reference to what happened in the final match between Atalanta and Naples, the sports judge “with reservations about taking jurisdictional decisions regarding the discriminatory choruses of a racial matrix by some supporters of the northern curve ‘Pisani’ near the tunnel leading To the locker rooms against the players Kalidou Koulibaly and André-Frank Zambo-Anguisa (Naples), as reported by the collaborators of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office, by the Prosecutor himself, the assessment investigation detailing the cooperation of Atalanta to identify those responsible, acquired if necessary from the heads of public order “.

Empoli, two carriers in ACCARDI

The two rounds, between the directors, were interrupted by Pietro Accardi, Empoli sporting director, because he “directed derogatory and insulting phrases to the race director at the end of the match”. The Azzurri left the field very dissatisfied with the referee’s test after the match against Fiorentina, in particular the disallowed goal, Loberto’s expulsion and the expected triple final whistle by about ten seconds.



