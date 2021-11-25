Crypto ATMs arrive at the US city airport

The city of Williston in the U.S. state of North Dakota announced Wednesday that it has partnered with cryptocurrency operator Coin Cloud to set up a cryptocurrency ATM at its Williston Basin International Airport. It will be the first cryptocurrency ATM provided by the government and the first installation of Coin Cloud at the airport.

Hercules Cummings, the city’s chief financial officer, commented: “This is an ambitious move to introduce the public to the cryptocurrency that plays a role in building the digital environment.” “Even though we are a small rural community, we are making a huge impact. Taking this small step will pave the way for other government and businesses to follow suit.

Coin Cloud’s crypto ATMs, also known as Digital Currency Machines (DCMs), allow users to buy and sell more than 40 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Tocaine, Shiba Inu, Cardano and Ether. Users can also withdraw money from their digital wallets. The city has made it clear that it does not act as a custodian of funds or manage any crypto transactions, noting that purchases and withdrawals are managed through the Coin Cloud.

Cummings said: “Traditionally when you buy cryptocurrencies on the exchange, the transaction tied to the checking account, debit card or your credit card will be linked directly to your bank. Converting money to cryptocurrency through DCM means no identifiable debits, bank account or credit card. The deposit and withdrawal process takes place between DCM and your digital wallet, simply using cash.

The city’s chief financial officer further explained that Williston had partnered with Bitpay in May to “adopt city bills digital currency.” Commenting on allowing residents to pay through cryptocurrencies, Cummings said, “We are the first municipality in the state of North Dakota and the third municipality in the country to provide this service.”

The city clarified that only bills are currently eligible for payment with cryptocurrency, “Blocks will be evaluated before quality assessments are conducted and their use on other bills such as lands, permits and licenses.”