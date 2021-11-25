Sharbat Kula, an Afghan woman, arrives in Rome on McCarthy’s photo – Chronicle

Rome, 25 November 2021 – Arrived in Rome Sharpat Kula, “Afghan woman Image by McCarthy“This is how the world knows her. Her face, the intense and restless green eyes that pierce the lens, made her a planetary identity in 1985. Steve McCurry In December of the previous year, he had shown her very young in a refugee camp Peshawar. That shot has become the cover National Geographic Magazine. Sharpat Kula became a symbol of the humanitarian tragedy of the Afghan refugees who fled to Pakistan after the Soviet invasion.

In response to the demands of those in civil society and especially the non-profit organizations operating in Afghanistan, after the events of last August, after the events of last August, Sharbat Kula’s request is to help them leave their country, the Council President explains – explains Palazzo Siki – advertised and organized Exchange In Italy, in the broader context of the plan to expel Afghan citizens and the government’s plan for their reception and integration.

The story of the photo

Sharpat Kula He is 12 years old In December 1984, McCarthy photographed her in a tent used as a school in the Peshawar refugee camp. McCurry recounted the experience: “When I started photographing Kula, I did not hear or see anything else.” The girl, who was orphaned six years after her parents were killed during the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, has never been photographed in her life. McCurry repeated: “After a few minutes he got up and walked, but for a moment everything was fine. Light, background, expression in his eyes.” “I knew immediately that this was the only photo I wanted to take,” he would say.

“Detected”

in the beginning 2002 McCarthy and National Geographic set out in search of the then-unnamed woman. Found after several months of searching. Sharbat’s new shot was called ‘Rediscovered’ and was featured in the magazine’s April issue. The face is marked by time, but the eyes are identical, they catch the eye and never leave it. Sharpat, also known as ‘Mona Lisa Afghan ‘, Always declared: “Afghanistan was only my birthplace, but Pakistan was my homeland and I will always consider it my homeland.” She had five children, one of whom died of hepatitis just like her husband. In 2016 he was arrested on a false charge. Documents for living in Pakistan are common practice for Afghans living in the country without legal status. Dismissed And were sent back to their homeland, where the government promises to provide for them A house And livelihoods. After returning Taliban In power, he asked for help to leave the country, Italy took action and arranged the exchange.

McCarthy

In May, when interviewed about Afghanistan, the best Philadelphia photographer said: “Sooner or later in the future I’ll be back I’m going to see how life has changed there. In the meantime, I’m happy to do my best to help. But not sure “.

Exhibition and Invitation

The iconic photo is one of McCarthy’s masterpieces ‘Icons’, Exhibition of palazzo circinelli d Gonegliano Dedicated to the famous American photographer, open until February 13, 2022. Mayor of Gonegliano Fabio cheese Upon learning of Sharbat’s arrival he says: “I will be proud It can hold. We’ve been chasing McCarthy’s show for a long time and it’s going well. ”