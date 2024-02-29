Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is a sign of continuity with the past

Note: We have uploaded the video to YouTube so that readers can watch it better

The device shown in the renders is the Galaxy Z Flip 6 which basically recalls the lines of its predecessor. The smartphone is supposed to feature a 6.7-inch internal screen – just like the Z Flip 5 – interrupted by a small central hole that houses the camera. Even the edges do not seem to have undergone any particular changes. There's nothing new about the external display either: it's still 3.4 inches.

The images allow us to observe the power button – which integrates the fingerprint sensor – as well as the volume rocker, antennas, microphones, SIM tray, speaker and USB-C port. Speaking of microphones, there should be one main one at the bottom and two at the top, one more than the Galaxy Z Flip 5. The greater thickness of the Flip 6 should be emphasized: 7.4 mm, or 0.5 mm more than the 2023 so we can assume a larger battery , maybe 4000 mAh (3700 mAh on the Z Flip 5).

Below is a summary of the specifications and rumors:

External: 3.4 inches, 120 Hz Internal: 6.7 inches, 120 Hz

Mobile platform: Snapdragon 8 3rd generation

Snapdragon 8 3rd generation Artificial intelligence jobs

OS: Android 14 with One UI 6 interface

Android 14 with One UI 6 interface Cameras: Internal: In the hole in the center of the screen External/rear: 12+12 MP

Drums: 4,000 mAh

4,000 mAh Dimensions when open: 165 x 71.7 x 7.4 mm

