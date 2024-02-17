Cozzi Parodi Group – D Marin: Signing of an agreement to develop Aregai and Marina di San Lorenzo (video) – Sanremonews.it

D-Marina network of high-level tourist ports, once again confirms its commitment to developing the maritime sector in Italy by partnering with two new tourist ports in LiguriaBringing the total number of berths to five D-Marin in Italy. video

In cooperation with Cozy Baroudi collectionone of the leading groups of luxury leisure facilities in Italy, Marina Degli Aregay H Marina San Lorenzo Carry a comprehensive wallet for D-Marin To total 26 berths In the Mediterranean and Gulf region. This is the first step in an ambitious growth strategy that will set you apart 2024 Company.

I February 15During a press conference in Marina Degli Aregay, D-Marin It announced its plans to strengthen its position in Italy for growth and investment in the national cruise tourism sector, stressing the importance of this partnership for the network D-Marin. With the recent signing of a partnership agreement with Azimuth Benetti To annex two Italian tourist ports, D-Marin It is developing its integrated network of marinas in Italy, which it originally began with the acquisition of Marina Punta Faroclose VeniceIn the 2022.

These new anchors have been carefully selected D-Marin So that it was in line with the mission of providing a rewarding browsing experience for all customers. I New tourist ports Those who were welcomed into the Italian network were found along riviera flowersIt is a wonderful coastline extending for 58 km and full of natural beauty and cultural attractions.

Niccolò CafuRegional Director of D-Marin in ItalyHe stated:We are honored to be located in one of the most beautiful sailing destinations in the world and very proud of our marinas in Italy. Our choice of marinas has been greatly improved with the arrival of Marina degli Aregai and Marina di San Lorenzo, located on the beautiful Ligurian coast. The conference gave us the opportunity to express our passion for sailing in Italy, and we are pleased to be able to continue to develop these marinas by putting the customer first and ensuring unparalleled service.“. See also New Zealand, Banned Cigarettes for Those Born After 2004: Government Project D-Marin will strengthen these anchors through a customer-centric management approach and digital innovations, delivering differentiated service characterized by rewarding customer experiences. The marinas and the Liguria region will benefit from D-Marin's commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles. “Marina degli Aregai and Marina San Lorenzo are considered strategic at the regional marketing level, for their specificities and for the expansion of services – says Alessandro Piana, Vice President of the Liguria Region responsible for regional marketing – for their picturesque beauty and for their role as a gateway to Liguria, from the blue of the coast to the green sea in the hinterland. D- Marin and the Cozzi Parodi Group today invest more and more in innovation, environmental and social responsibility, in customized training and in strong participation at the local community level. That is why we are proud of the entry of these two new anchorages into a consolidated network of high international level. Once again, our entrepreneurial focus “For the love of the region and for the new development ready to receive increasingly demanding travelers, strengthening Liguria's global offer.”