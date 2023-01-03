Covid: The European Union confirms that it offers China vaccines suitable for variants – Medicine

On Covid, EU Commissioner for Salute Stella Kyriakides has contacted “the Chinese counterpart to offer solidarity and support and this includes public health expertise as well as the donation of vaccines suitable for the variants”. European Commission spokesman Tim McVeigh said during the daily press conference. “We are following developments in China and have always offered support to China as we would any other country to help deal with Covid 19,” said spokeswoman Dana Spinant.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning responded – it has established the world’s largest production lines for Covid vaccines with an annual production capacity of more than 7 billion doses and an annual production of more than 5.5 billion doses, which meet the needs of ensuring that all persons eligible for vaccination have access to Covid vaccines. Covid in China is predictable and under control. “We are ready to work with the international community in solidarity to meet the challenge more effectively,” he added.

A meeting between European Union countries on Wednesday to respond to the issue of travelers from China

European Union countries are set to meet on Wednesday 4 January to discuss a joint response to the issue of travelers from China, in the wake of a surge in Covid cases in the country. This was announced by Sweden, which assumed the semester presidency of the European Union. “Sweden is seeking a common policy for the entire European Union on possible entry restrictions,” the Stockholm government said in a statement. “It is important to implement the necessary measures quickly,” who called the Council’s Crisis Management Mechanism (IPCR) meeting on Wednesday.

The World Health Organization met with Chinese officials in recent days to discuss the surge in Covid-19 infections, stressing the importance of sharing real-time data on the spread of cases. “The World Health Organization has requested – the UN health agency said in a statement – once again the regular sharing of specific and real-time data on the epidemiological situation, data on vaccines administered and vaccination status, especially in people at risk and those over 60 years of age.”

Australia joins the list of countries that will require travelers from China to provide a negative Covid-19 test prior to arrival, citing a “lack of comprehensive information” from Beijing about the increase in cases in the Asian country. Australian Health Minister Mark Butler said the rule, which will come into force on January 5, was introduced “to protect Australia from the risk of potential new emerging variants” and “in recognition of the rapidly evolving situation in China”.