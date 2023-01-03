Samsung announced new refrigerators and appliances at CES 2023 | CES 2023

At CES 2023, Samsung unveiled the latest additions to its line of bespoke home appliances, appliances and services designed to respond to growing consumer demand for customization and design solutions. These are products for the home that are connected and equipped with artificial intelligence: among our novelties are the arrival in Italy of the new Bespoke Infinite refrigerators in the first half of 2023, and the new Bespoke refrigerators. These include a model with a 32-inch screen, Flexible 4-door hinge with Family Hub+.

Samsung Bespoke Infinite Line refrigerators arrive in Italy

Samsung About the global launch of the range of refrigerators Infinite line detail, to reach Italy in the first half of the year. It is a premium range that includes fridge, freezer and wine cellar, with a modern design that integrates perfectly with different types of furniture thanks to its modularity.









The Infinite Line marque underscores the timeless aesthetics of the new Samsung refrigerators, featuring essential lines, smooth surfaces, and Timeless Greige finishes with a gilded copper frame. The aluminum exterior is scratch and scratch resistant and easy to clean in case of fingerprints and smudges. On the other hand, the interior is taken care of by systems Black metal cooling And the Tunnel lightingThe first is a board that is placed on walls and doors, and in addition to giving a sense of depth and an elegant appearance, it helps in preserving food better and for a longer period because it quickly compensates for sudden changes in temperature. However, Tunnel Lighting accentuates the edges and shelves allowing you to see without difficulty every point of the fridge. The total capacity of the fridge and freezer is 805 liters, while the wine cellar can hold up to 101 bottles.

The refrigerator door uses the automatic opening technology with a sensor on the side that opens it instantly with a touch. The refrigerator uses a BPA-free beaker with an auto-fill function, and it is dishwasher safe. There is also a built in strainer for filling in the fruit or flavors of your choice. Among the technologies we also find the ice dispenser Double automatic ice machines. Also in the fridge is the Flex Pantry, which is an independently controlled drawer with different pre-set temperatures that adjust to the daily needs of each type of food.

The wine cellar, on the other hand, uses Triple Temperature Zone technology, which puts the same optimization system into serving wine. With three different zones and the possibility of precisely controlling the temperature, it is possible to keep different bottles at the same time, each in the most suitable conditions, to present them at their best. The fridge is then compatible with a SmartThings app, eg SmartThings Sommelier at Home technology that analyzes bottle labels and suggests the best storage conditions. Moreover, if synced with SmartThings Cooking, the service also recommends food pairings effectively.

New custom-designed products from Samsung at CES 2023 in Las Vegas

New refrigerator Flexible 4-door hinge with Family Hub+ Offers Family Hub functionality in a Bespoke four-door style, outfitting an all-in-one hub for large-screen communication and entertainment.









The functions of the new smart refrigerator are displayed on a 32-inch frameless Full HD display that is almost twice the size of previous models. The new, larger dashboard also takes advantage of the larger screen and makes it easier for users to experience SmartThings services and monitor and control their compatible devices.

on the refrigerator and then install The new Family Hub programSamsung TV Plus with over 190 free channels. There’s also integration with Google Photos, which is able to turn the platform into a digital frame in which snapshots are easy to share and view. Thanks to the larger viewing surface and the new picture-in-picture (PIP) function, you can catch up on your favorite TV shows and simultaneously check and monitor the status of other home devices.

the new Custom Flex 4-Door Refrigerator with Family Hub + Expected in the first half of 2023 in North America and Korea. In addition, the Family Hub software update will be rolled out in 2023 in all of the Family Hub refrigerator sales markets, namely Korea, the United States, Europe, East and West Asia, and Latin America.









Samsung also offered a Side by side fridge made to order, with a sober, minimalist design and is equipped with a customizable front panel available in either glass or stainless steel finishes. As for the door, there is a wide range of exclusive colors and finishes for a harmonious blend with your home furnishings. The elegant design of the refrigerator is complemented by the automatic opening door, which features a retractable handle that accentuates the essential lines: a touch is enough to open the door, to extract the handle.

Inside, the refrigerator features Samsung’s latest storage and cooling technology: Beverage Centre d easy access to water dispenser and auto-fill bowl with strainer; Double automatic ice machinesOn the other hand, they always have ice cubes or Ice Bites ready to use in cocktails.

Like the specially designed side-by-side refrigerator, the new model, too Hinged double door (Freezer on top) Available in different modern colors that match different types of contemporary furnishings. The interior has a staircase Optimal Fresh Zone + and the Active Refreshing Filter, which allows you to preserve the freshness of food for a longer period by eliminating 99.99% of bacteria. Both models perform mode AI Energy Mode by SmartThings Energywhich optimizes compressor speed and defrost cycle frequency based on user habits and surrounding environments.

detailed side by side It will be available in the United States in the first quarter of 2023, while the bespoke two-door refrigerator will be available in Thailand in March 2023 and will be launched later in the rest of the world.









The latest home device presented by Samsung at the new CES 2023 exhibition Detailed AI furnaceEquipped with technology AI Pro Cooking. This is useful for optimizing cooking settings while checking food. If the oven is set to cook a dish it knows, using a suggested cooking mode, temperature, and time, the AI ​​Pro cooking system can also send user notifications to prevent food from burning. Using an internal camera and artificial intelligence algorithms, the Sense Inside function can recommend cooking settings by identifying 106 different dishes and ingredients.

The oven is then integrated with SmartThings Cooking and Samsung Health, useful technologies that analyze training stats and a user’s goals during a diet to suggest a menu created using ingredients found at home.

In terms of design, it is worth noting the door with touch opening, which replaces the traditional knob for a simpler and more substantial look. The oven is available in five versions and is already available in Europe.