Covid, swabs for those who arrive at the emergency room with symptoms or have been in contact with positive cases: the ministry tightens hospital rules

cases Coronavirus disease Start increasing again and Government Suppression of healthcare facilities. They come back Swabs to reach emergency room and in departments The indicators also reach Health care workers. The emphasis came in a circular from the Director General of the Ministry Francesco Vaia In light of the current “clinical-epidemiological trend” of the virus. Translated: The Epidemiological curveunder pressure New differencesit’s growing back so you should start eating some of it Precautions more.

These are rules with little impact, at least for now, but they represent a sign of adaptation to increased book circulation SARS-CoV-2. The Ministry ordered that upon his arrival at the emergency room, T Exam For those who give Compatible symptoms With Covid-19. Tests should also relate to “Check for other viruses” Like them flu. Patients who declare themselves “infected” should also be swabbed. Close contacts For a confirmed case of Covid-19, who had contact with it in the last 5 days.”

For now, they are excluded from the duty of testing themselves No apparent symptomsunless they have to “undertake treatment in or be transported to a hospital.” session Care “In great danger”that is, the departments where there are patients Immunocompromised And breakableor protected structures or RSAs. Speaking of social assistance homes, it is “referred” to conducting tests for those who are transferred to one of these homes, in a way scheduled You hate Urgency.

there Ministerial circular It also has a base for healthcare workers who “Show consistent symptoms” With Covid: they’ll have to “Avoid access” In inpatient and outpatient departments where there are fragile patients. Director General of the Ministry led by Orazio Schillaci He also explained that I Health managers Of hospitals and healthcare facilities still have “responsible” And “possibility.” Strengthen – Strengthens Independently “Prevention and protection measures” contained in the circular.