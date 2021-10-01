HOT African, returns with October weather

Diversity of opinions. This is what emerges from the usual modeling analysis. Some prediction models tend to favor increased Atlantic influences, while others point to a worrisome decision about the return of high pressure.

It is not just any high pressure, not the upper Azores that guarantee good weather, but without thermal excesses. We’re talking, but look what a novelty, about combating the African cyclone. Do you know why we used the term “anxiety”? Because the thrust in the amazing October trend is the most reliable model ever: the European ECMWF.

The model, which has been pushing into the heat for a few days now, means the hypothesis is far from far-fetched. At this point, let’s tell you, it’s going to take a major turnaround. A real evolutionary revolution among other things in a few days. Yes, because the return of “high pressure” appears in about a week, not before a fast, turbulent passage that could cause some bad weather.

On this last point we will return in detail with other insights, let’s say it would be degrading to take into account because it may be that annoying element capable of overturning what appears to be an already written text.

To give you an idea: ECC thermal projections assume a positive anomaly of 8-10°C. Do you know what this means? That the maximum can be repeated at 30 ° C in different regions of Italy. It’s not new if we think about the trend in recent years. The truth is, we can’t pretend nothing has happened, and we can’t close our eyes and hope that another prediction model is correct: the US Government Finance Statistics.

The latter, in fact, gives much more weight to the Atlantic work. It provides us with sharp exacerbations, capable of lowering temperatures and generating violent weather phenomena. Not only that, after it gets worse, it will see a huge reduction in ocean flow and thus a big start to fall. Which one would be right? Let’s hope the European is wrong for once, but at this point we have a lot of doubts.