Cosenza, “Nursery, pre-school and post-school and summer entertainment have ceased as of June”

RENDE – National Week of purple seats It represents an opportunity for citizens of all ages, and the sporting world to raise awareness of the importance of practicing kindness As a habit to increase the welfare of societies. Encouraging these good practices undoubtedly has an important social impact on the individual citizen, particularly on children, but also has profound value in sporting contexts as well as in the family and community. In fact, the seat is a space that usually remembers moments Meeting, leisure, sports, relaxation and socializing It will be another opportunity to reflect on the value of kindness to all citizens.” During the week From June 21 to 26 will be opened 8 purple seats In cooperation with the Childhood, Youth and Family Council.

Leaves Monday June 21 With the inauguration of the first two seats: the one in the Santo Stefano area in the morning and the other in the neighborhood in the afternoon. Linz. Tuesday Purple bench announcement will open in the morning Arcavacata And in the afternoon old town. Wednesday June 23 In the afternoon, it will be the turn of the seat A Europe Village. Thursday 24 always in the afternoon area Rocky. Friday 25 noon one in the area Migdalon Gate. to conclude Saturday 26 The purple seat will be opened inside Waterpark Where to celebrate National Kindness Day To newborns expected last March 21, but postponed due to Covid – 19, always in the presence of the kindness advisor and the mayor.

The inauguration will also be attended by various associations, located in the district of Rendere, which will build the benches of kindness in cooperation with the municipality: IntrapRendere; interrupts 2.0; Kite; Briciole di Fantasia (in collaboration with the children of the parish playroom “Mother Teresa of Calcutta”, ASD CEEP; ASD PAVARO FE; ASD Polisportiva Giovanni Salerno; Il Melograno; APS PartecipaAzione.

Purple bench symbol of kindness

The first purple bench of kindness opened on December 7, 2019 at Quincinetto TO, designed by Kindness counselor Erina Patti, its function was suggested by local elementary school children during a dedicated workshop, on the purple bench You can make peace You can make a date, You can play together. Purple was chosen because it derives from the union of red representing tangibility and blue symbolizing depth, thus defining kindness well. Since then, some Italian municipalities have already re-proposed it. In order to achieve the purple seat, it is better that the existing seat be renovated with the participation of children and youth and this carries a meaningful phrase of kindness.

Involvement of local communities and sports

The national project We Build Kindness which aims, within 15 years, to make kindness a pervasive social custom, having promptly included the Purple Seat in the Public Archives of Good Practices of Good, has planned to promote its publication proposing this year’s entire National Week dedicated to Purple Seats, from 21 to 27 June. In this period, in addition to the Italian municipalities, sports clubs will also be able to open new purple seats, since the seat in addition to being an accessory of urban furniture is also frequent in sports. “The opening of the purple benches (or benches) is an opportunity to make concrete presentations of the importance of kindness to increase the well-being of local and sporting communities – fair play is kindness – especially for children and young people. The association Cor et Amor coordinating the implementation of the national project.