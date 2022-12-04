Your horoscope today, Sunday, December 4, 2022, for all signs of the zodiac

Artemis horoscope today, Sunday, December 4, 2022, for all signs of the zodiac.

The Artemis horoscope predicts a lot of success today for those who do intellectual work. But the stars promise greater intellectual activity and efficiency for all signs of the zodiac. It’s a good idea to memorize or write down all the thoughts that come to your mind during the day – they can be very valuable and useful.

December 4 horoscope for Aries

It is always necessary to think about how your every action will affect the lives of the people around you – today this sensitivity will be more important than usual, so before doing anything, calculate the possible consequences.

December 4 horoscope for Taurus

Despite the fact that today you will have a lot of strength, you should not waste it: it is advisable to do only what is really necessary and important, and the result will exceed all your expectations.

Gemini December 4th

Not the best day for life changes, so the stars advise you to refrain from making important life decisions – it is likely that they will turn out to be wrong and lead you in an undesirable direction.

December 4 horoscope for Cancer

Insecurity is your preferred state, and there is no point in fighting it, but why not turn it to your advantage today: you will not be able to decide whether to make a decision or not. Do not despair, you are giving up something that may only cause you problems.

Leo December 4th

Having taken up household chores with enthusiasm, try not to get tired: despite the understandable desire to return your home to perfect condition, remember that you need rest.

Virgo on December 4th

The people around you today are very friendly, so if you don’t cause a quarrel, it will be a very calm day. Try to control your irritation.

Libra horoscope december 4th

Today will create favorable conditions for preparing a project that can be implemented tomorrow: there is still time to identify any mistakes. You are on the right track.

Scorpio December 4th

The time is right to build a relationship with a loved one who has recently suffered due to a lack of understanding on your part – pay more attention to each other and everything will work out.

Sagittarius December 4th

Analyze your professional activities – most likely, you use only a small part of the opportunities available to you – think about how to fix the situation. Soon you will start seeing the results you expect

Capricorn on December 4th

You should not take care of everything at once, even if it’s just household chores: in this case, something – washing, cleaning or cooking – must certainly be sacrificed. do not get tired.

Aquarius December 4th

The great energy that is renewed at your service will soon help you solve a serious professional problem, so do not waste your strength on secondary activities, but accumulate them.

Pisces on December 4th

It is possible – and even necessary – to travel, and this is especially true for work commitments: starting today, you can start the activity you have been waiting for during the week.

