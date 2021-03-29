Container shipping is “always given” free: Shipping resumes on the Suez Canal – Economy

The giant container ship “Ever Given” that ran on the Suez Canal is free again according to official information. Canal operator SCA announced on Monday that traffic will resume on the waterway, which is critical to global shipping.

A Reuters reporter saw the ship move. The ship’s observer and so-called Egyptian television showed the cargo ship in the middle of the canal.

The 400-meter-long container ship “Ever Given” ran aground in the Suez Canal last week and blocked the main lane in both directions.

The 193 km long canal is the narrow link between Europe and Asia and is an important corridor for crude oil and goods imported into Europe.

According to the Kiel Institute for World Economy (IfW), 98 percent of container vessels pass through the Suez Canal between Germany and China. About eight to nine percent of all German goods’ imports and exports pass through the Suez Canal. (Reuters, DPA)