March 29, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Container shipping is “always given” free: Shipping resumes on the Suez Canal – Economy

Arzu March 29, 2021 1 min read

The giant container ship “Ever Given” that ran on the Suez Canal is free again according to official information. Canal operator SCA announced on Monday that traffic will resume on the waterway, which is critical to global shipping.

A Reuters reporter saw the ship move. The ship’s observer and so-called Egyptian television showed the cargo ship in the middle of the canal.

The 400-meter-long container ship “Ever Given” ran aground in the Suez Canal last week and blocked the main lane in both directions.

READ  Scottish government in turmoil: Sturgeon denies allegations of lies

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Corona crisis in Slovakia: The head of government wants to change positions with the finance minister

March 28, 2021 Arzu
3 min read

Dozens of cities

March 28, 2021 Arzu
1 min read

Military leaders from 12 countries have condemned the firing on protesters in Myanmar

March 28, 2021 Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

Container shipping is “always given” free: Shipping resumes on the Suez Canal – Economy

March 29, 2021 Arzu
2 min read

Corona crisis in Slovakia: The head of government wants to change positions with the finance minister

March 28, 2021 Arzu
3 min read

Dozens of cities

March 28, 2021 Arzu
1 min read

Military leaders from 12 countries have condemned the firing on protesters in Myanmar

March 28, 2021 Arzu