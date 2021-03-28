Corona crisis in Slovakia: The head of government wants to change positions with the finance minister

Slovak Prime Minister Igor Madovic wants to relocate with Finance Minister Eduard Heger, thus ending the government crisis. More terms The resignation he had previously offered Criticized Prime Minister said drop it.

Like Matovic, Finance Minister Heger belongs to the Olano party, the stronghold of the coalition government. There were positive reactions to this offer from the other three coalition partners.

On Tuesday, President Susannah Čaputova became head of government Asked to resign directly: “It is inevitable that the Prime Minister will clarify the way to restructure the government through his resignation,” the head of state said in a public speech. No individual should be more important than the interests of the country and its citizens. The Russian vaccine was ordered without consultation The coalition has repeatedly been embroiled in controversy over Corona policy and Madovic’s leadership style. He ordered the Russian vaccine Spotnik V without the knowledge of his government partners. This led to considerable dissatisfaction among his coalition partners, who wished to wait for the decision of EU officials on the approval of the active ingredient.

You also accuse former media entrepreneur Madovic of being the main culprit Slovakia It has recently recorded more corona deaths in relation to population than any other country in the world.

Then the alliance got involved To a severe crisis, Several members of the government resigned in a few days. The change, now announced, was announced on Sunday by three of the four coalition parties in Bratislava. Initially, the approval of the Liberal Freedom and Unity Chas Party was still open. READ Scottish government in turmoil: Sturgeon denies allegations of lies Their party leader, Richard Sulick, resigned as economy minister and deputy prime minister on Tuesday. The other three ruling parties have a narrow parliamentary majority without Sass.

Conservative-populist Madovic has been Slovakia’s prime minister for exactly one year, with nearly 5.5 million people. According to a recent poll, the opposition Social Democrats will be a strong force in the new elections. They come in at 21.4 percent, Olano at 11.3 percent and Sauce at 10.3 percent.