Conquered China with Russia. Biden’s New National Security Strategy

A document establishing the strategic objectives of the United States has been published. There is an ongoing risk of limiting Russia’s ability to use nuclear weapons. But the first impression remains China, which has all the numbers to “reshape the international order” according to an authoritarian plan. We can cooperate with Beijing on climate, epidemics, inflation. But in technologies and defense, the US is looking domestically, to Europe and the Indo-Pacific

“China is the only country that wants to reshape the international order, and has the economic, diplomatic, military, and technological power to accomplish this goal,” he writes. Joe Biden In the newly released National Security Strategy. Each president has been tasked with writing their own approach to the most pressing and long-term issues, and the document follows the interim national security strategic guidance released in March 2021. Meanwhile, there is a Russian invasion of Ukraine. , and rule of Putin Returning to the center of the US administration’s thoughts is the current danger of “containment”.

“The United States will not allow Russia or any power to achieve their goals by using or threatening to use nuclear weapons,” the document says. But, as The New York TimesThe sentence is isolated, with no explanation of the meaning of “don’t allow,” and it doesn’t make clear what the U.S. and NATO’s response would be in the case of Moscow’s use of tactical nuclear weapons.

The strategy outlines how to “advance one’s core interests and achieve a free, open, prosperous, and secure world,” using “all elements of our national power to outperform our strategic rivals, address common challenges, and define the rules of the game.” The strategy is rooted in our national interests: protecting the security of the American people, expanding economic opportunity, and realizing and protecting the democratic values ​​that underpin the American way of life.

Cooperation in an era of competition. Less globalization and more “at home” investments

The obvious number one competitor remains China, with which the United States “will indeed be in competition. But we will avoid the temptation to see the world only through a competitive lens, and engage with countries on their terms. Climate change, food security, pandemics and inflation are points for finding synergies and building alliances, including with Beijing.” .But in other fields, all technological fields, Washington has taken a new path friend-shore and a heavy hand on industrial policies, “Strategic Public Investments Among our employeesin supply chains, especially in critical and emerging technologies”. Reign Xi Jinping, which is gearing up to collect its third term, can no longer run on the US economy and security, as has been the case so far. Less globalization, more Investment in homeThis brings him closer to the Trumpian idea of ​​more “official” economic growth.

Democracy vs Autocracy

On the other hand, allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific and Europe should strengthen the “connective tissue in technology, trade and security matters” that binds them to the United States, as we recognize that they are mutual. Strengthens and the destinies of the two regions are intertwined. To this end, Biden has “defined new economic deals” and “set the rules to level the playing field and allow American workers and businesses and allies and partners around the world to prosper.”

This document turns the cliché on its head: autocracy is fundamentally fragile, while democracy has the capacity and progress to know how to adjust its course transparently. It is not Admirable thought: The Chinese model, made up of authoritarianism, order and efficiency, has been hailed by many since the first months of the Covid-19 pandemic. But in these two years it has shown all its weaknesses: brutal lockdowns; Zero-Covid, Xi forced himself not to leave the country for more than a thousand days; the explosion of the real estate sector under debt and unsold apartments; An “unlimited friendship” with Russia creates many dilemmas for the regime.

Domestic democratic brand in terms of foreign policy

January 6 Unforgettable shock: Biden’s strategy blurs the lines between domestic and foreign politics: America’s strength will derive from reaffirming the country’s democratic traditions. Indeed, it is difficult to question democracy vs. Autocracies or defining a “fixed agenda” aimed at advancing peace and security in the world when one’s own system is undermined by movements aimed at undermining the democratic mechanism by failing to recognize the legitimacy of election results or a political opponent. It cannot avoid mentioning foreign interference in elections, which will not be “tolerated”.

A powerful American military

Also noted is a strong US military capable of advancing and protecting the national interest by supporting diplomacy, countering aggression, discouraging conflict, and projecting force to protect the American people and their economic interests. Biden pushes for modernization of the military, “pursuing advanced technologies and investing in our workforce” (again our Staff, ed) “to better position America in the field of defense to protect our homeland, our allies, partners, and interests abroad, and our values ​​around the world.”