In the hours that follow, immediate deterioration will soon cause an area of ​​great danger; Details »ILMETEO.it

Bad weather will follow in the next few hoursA new decadence is at hand Weather conditions and already in the next few hours will be the same A part That There will be great danger.

In Italy, air masses of maritime origin continue to flow along the bed, along which some disturbances travel. One of these reached our country over the weekend and then left on Tuesday. A second, on the other hand, has reached the western regions Sardinia Where we expect A Rapid decline Weather.

It will stay there Sardinia Most affected area A strong phase of bad weather. During the morning, south-west and north-east districts of the island were hit by heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms, which then continued eastwards.

In the afternoon, heavy rain will hit over all the central and northern parts of the island. the rain seriousAbundant in form too Storms.

In other parts of the country, the weather will be calm and dry, with some afternoon showers likely to affect some inland areas of the centre, especially between Umbria and Lazio. Even weak precipitation in the Alpine slope cannot rule out a precursor.

warning Finally between evening and night While being the most active part trouble Gradually begin to abandon Sardinia, then move towards Center of the Peninsula and SicilyWilling to compromise that time strongly Thursday the 13th.

warning Finally between evening and night While being the most active part trouble Gradually begin to abandon Sardinia, then move towards Center of the Peninsula and Sicily, Willing to compromise that time strongly Thursday the 13th.