September 13, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Confirmed by DNA – Corriere.it

Confirmed by DNA – Corriere.it

Noah French September 13, 2023 2 min read

The confirmation comes almost a year after the Marche region was flooded The body was recovered near the Tremiti Islands on November 3 This is precisely the case of Brunella Siu, the last one to disappear in the floods that hit Senigallia and the northern part of Marche on the night between September 15 and 16 last year.

Discovery in tremity

The body, mutilated and unrecognizable, was found hundreds of kilometers away in the Adriatic, precisely on the Tremiti Islands, carried by the currents. After the discovery, the body was handed over to Rome’s RIS for necessary investigations and DNA comparison. Meanwhile, the body was buried in the cemetery of Vieste (Foggia).

His son Simon was assisted by many in his research. “She was strong, she fought against the world,” said the young man, who, in addition to his mother, also lost his 17-year-old sister Nomi in the flood. As the trio try to get to safety in their car, they are swept away by the Nevola River. Simone clung to the tree for two hours before help arrived, but her mother and sister could do nothing. In the following days, the bodies of twelve victims were found, but Brunella, 56, remained missing despite months of searching. The car was recovered on September 20, and Brunella found the bag ten days later.

Head of Marche Region

“On behalf of the entire community, I would like to express my thanks and gratitude to the judicial authorities for the fundamental work that led to the discovery of the Carabinieri and Brunella of the Nipaf Forestry of L’Aquila.” Thus the leader of the march was Francesco Acroli. “Our thanks go to the province of Ancona, all the police forces, civil defense and other agencies who have done their best in the research activities since the beginning.”

See also  Tracy's new strategy: What changes for immigrants

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Travaglio to La7: “Meloni brags about his first year in government, but in reality he doesn’t get anything right.” And it lists all failures

September 13, 2023 Noah French
2 min read

Joe Biden opens impeachment inquiry against US House President

September 13, 2023 Noah French
3 min read

Lecce, GDF operation for crimes against public administration, 3 arrests and 51 suspects.

September 12, 2023 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

Confirmed by DNA – Corriere.it

September 13, 2023 Noah French
1 min read

Apple has launched the iPhone 15 with a universal USB-C charger

September 13, 2023 Lorelei Reese
5 min read

In Milan, the Dance Festival explores the relationship between bodies and public space

September 13, 2023 Karen Hines
2 min read

Shocking video. Mexico, fossils of small ‘non-human’ bodies submitted (under oath) to Mexican Congress: discovered in 2017, could be a turning point

September 13, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt