Confirmed by DNA – Corriere.it

The confirmation comes almost a year after the Marche region was flooded The body was recovered near the Tremiti Islands on November 3 This is precisely the case of Brunella Siu, the last one to disappear in the floods that hit Senigallia and the northern part of Marche on the night between September 15 and 16 last year.

Discovery in tremity The body, mutilated and unrecognizable, was found hundreds of kilometers away in the Adriatic, precisely on the Tremiti Islands, carried by the currents. After the discovery, the body was handed over to Rome’s RIS for necessary investigations and DNA comparison. Meanwhile, the body was buried in the cemetery of Vieste (Foggia).

His son Simon was assisted by many in his research. “She was strong, she fought against the world,” said the young man, who, in addition to his mother, also lost his 17-year-old sister Nomi in the flood. As the trio try to get to safety in their car, they are swept away by the Nevola River. Simone clung to the tree for two hours before help arrived, but her mother and sister could do nothing. In the following days, the bodies of twelve victims were found, but Brunella, 56, remained missing despite months of searching. The car was recovered on September 20, and Brunella found the bag ten days later.