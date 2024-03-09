Comprehensive income 1800 euros per month: it will finally arrive

There are positive implications for universal income, what is moving in this perspective and what innovations have been announced recently.

Making sure everyone has what they need, economically speaking, to be able to do so Providing the needs of daily life Without the risk of finding yourself without money before the end of the month. This is somewhat similar to the concept behind the so-called universal income, a measure that has been much talked about in recent years and which aims to combat poverty, providing what is needed on a monthly basis to enable everyone to avoid poverty. Risk of exposure to debt.

In a world where rising unemployment has become a structural problem, Provide another measure Can structural contradictions really change things? Here's what the situation is.

Comprehensive income, something is moving. Will he arrive soon?

This economic support, as we said, has been much talked about in recent years As a form of contrast Given the economic crisis, recession and youth instability, we have recently returned to the discussion thanks to an interesting first novelty.

In fact, it cannot be ruled out that it would be the first step by a country on the European continent that might try this economic support to verify its effects. In order to make it structural later. This attempt was conceived precisely as a form of response to the boom in the economic crisis and associated inflation, which created quite a number of problems, not only in this country but in a large part of European countries.

But in the case of the United Kingdom, the situation is doubly complex because here we find ourselves dealing with the economic consequences of post-Brexit. Moreover, we must remember that it is already in 2023 Another stage of experimentation It actually started in Wales and looked specifically at young people at risk of social exclusion. Other experiences can also be found in countries such as the Netherlands and Finland. Therefore, Great Britain could also soon follow the same line in an attempt to limit the growth of e.g A noticeable gap between social classes.

like? By allocating an amount of 1600 pounds About 1800 euros per month Guaranteed for two years. So far, the idea has been to keep the measure to a limited sample of the population. This will be a test of the universal income to verify the real benefits: 30 people will be selected from those who will apply for the income in the towns of Jarrow and East Finchley; Guaranteeing 20% ​​provision for persons with disabilities. To participate, all you have to do is reply Specific test questions Proposed by the Autonomy Research Group.

In addition to providing concrete assistance, The test will therefore also be used to evaluate the benefits to the physical and mental health of beneficiaries. Furthermore, it will not be necessary to work or look for work during that two-year period. At the end of the test, the researchers will make a comparison between the control group, which will not receive any contribution, and the beneficiaries of the economic amount, and You will provide a full report. Will this really be the first step towards universal income?