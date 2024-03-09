Stellantis, China gives green light to joint venture with Leapmotor

China gave its approval To a constitution A joint venture between Stellantis and Leapmotor . The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) would then have given the green light, allowing Stellantis to take another step forward in this project that is so important to its growth strategy.

Invest in Lipmotor

We recall that at the end of October 2023, the automotive group announced an investment worth 1.5 billion euros to acquire approximately 20% of Leapmotor’s capital. The partnership between the two companies also includes Establishment of Lip Motor International Companya 51:49 joint venture led by Stellantis, with exclusive rights to export, sell as well as manufacture Leapmotor products outside the China region.

Thanks to this intensive effort, Leapmotor will be able to increase its sales in China and increase its presence in other regions, starting with Europe. On the other hand, Stellantis will be able to exploit the technology developed by the Chinese electric car company. There was also talk about the possibility of producing cars from the Chinese brand It can be built at one of Stellantis' European factories.