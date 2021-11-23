November 23, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

"Climax", which areas will be submerged by frost - Libero Cottidiano

“Climax”, which areas will be submerged by frost – Libero Cottidiano

Noah French November 23, 2021 2 min read

Monday, November 29th This will be a very special day from a meteorological point of view. According to the latest forecasts, The Name And can go up to the plains in such areas Milano, In the Piacenza area and in Lower Piedmont. This phenomenon is due to the descent of polar winds from the Rhne Valley, but also from the east, from what is known as the “Porta della Bora”.

Because of this Double cold attack Even large northern cities may experience better conditions for severe snowfall. However, as of Monday 29th, many things could still change, especially when it comes to snowfall and the predictions may not be accurate until a few hours before the event occurs. Italy is expected to be cold and chilly from Thursday, November 25: the fault of a hurricane landing from northern Europe and causing severe bad weather in the north, Tyrrhenian areas and major areas. Islands.

Snowfall is expected in the Alps, up to about 1,000 meters, and in the Apennines on Thursday, but at an altitude of not less than 1,600 meters. Bad weather will continue on Friday and will be unstable throughout the weekend, with scattered rain with moments of sunshine. We will come to Monday the 29th, which will be very difficult in terms of weather conditions.

See also  Maltempo in Ossola, statale chiusa a Pharmazza per quattro Frane. Toce esondato a Crodo: due family evacuate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Use the fire protection system of a gas station on the slope: the video explains how they work

November 23, 2021 Noah French
4 min read

Super Green Boss in December: What it is and what it covers. Latest News – Chronicle

November 22, 2021 Noah French
3 min read

Weather report. Bad weather, rain, thunderstorms and snow disrupted traffic in Italy. Status and Forecasts 3B Meteo

November 22, 2021 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

It’s 1994 and Bill Gates welcomes you to Microsoft

November 23, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

“Climax”, which areas will be submerged by frost – Libero Cottidiano

November 23, 2021 Noah French
3 min read

Few people know that to save heating, this is the ideal temperature in the bedroom

November 23, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Kevin Spacey has to donate €30 million to House of Cards

November 23, 2021 Lorelei Reese