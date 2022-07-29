Japan and the US jointly produce chips

Milan A deal between Japan and the United States for joint research on next-generation semiconductors comes amid shortages in recent months in an effort to secure production and supply of critical components for industries ranging from automobiles to green energy. These pieces.

The news was reported by Japanese media on Friday, Reuters reported. Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and his trade counterpart Koichi Hagiuda have scheduled a meeting in Washington with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Trade Representative Gina Raimondo. The heart of the summit.

It says the goal is to build a research center in Japan by the end of the year, then go into production by 2025. Nikki Shimbun. An official position is expected in a press release after the summit. At the moment Taiwan is the leading producer of sub-10 nanometer semiconductors that end up in smartphones, for example, and the picture of tension with China over the fate of the island does not help to see any brightness on the supply front.