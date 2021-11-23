Use the fire protection system of a gas station on the slope: the video explains how they work

A video circulating on social media shows a gas station fire extinguishing system covering cars and surrounding areas with dust. The re-launched clip on TikTok refers to a gas station in Quincy, Massachusetts, USA. In the chaotic scene, you can see people running out of the dust cloud and some cars speeding by. No one was seriously injured, just the best demonstration of how they work. These systems consist of containers filled with a chemical that is dissipated when heat detectors detect a fire. From there, it sends a signal to a control panel that connects to another panel that sends compressed nitrogen to run the cylinders. This system works in conjunction with other safety measures such as automatic shutdown. Gas station fire extinguishing systems often use a dry chemical based on sodium bicarbonate. The latter releases carbon dioxide when heated in combination with an acidic ingredient – ideal for extinguishing a car or gas pump fire. Other dry chemicals used are potassium bicarbonate or monoammonium phosphate. When looking at gas stations you may find that there are useful nozzles for releasing these items, but there are different rules for when and where to install systems.