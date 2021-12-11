Clear for the weekend, partly cloudy on Monday ILMETEO.it

Weather Forecast for Bologna, 11/12/2021. Typical day clear skies, minimum temperature 0 C, maximum 7 C

Bologna Weather Forecast

Bologna, Saturday, December 11th: Mostly clear day, temperatures range from 0 to 7 C. Details: Cloudy in the morning, good weather in the afternoon and evening. Today the maximum temperature will be recorded at 2 pm and 7 ° C and the minimum will be 0 ° C at 11 pm. Winds will be moderate throughout the day with intensities ranging from 21 to 30 km west-northwest. / ம. The minimum visibility will be at 4 and 740 m. The highest solar intensity is 12 with a UV value of 1.6, equivalent to 420W / m2.

Sunday, December 12th: Day characterized by adequate sunlight. Tomorrow the maximum temperature will be recorded at 2 pm and 7 ° C and the minimum will be -2 ° C at 8 pm. The weather will be weak from the west in the evening with intensities between 10km / h and 17km / h. The highest solar intensity is 12 with a UV value of 1.7 equivalent to 426W / m2.

Monday, December 13thThe day will be cloudy or cloudy with a minimum temperature of -2 C and a high of 8 C. During the day the maximum temperature is 8 ° C at 3 pm and the minimum is -2 ° C at 6 am. Winds will be weak throughout the day at 9 kmph from the west. The highest solar intensity is 12 with a UV value of 1.3 equivalent to 383W / m2.

Tuesday, December 14th: Partly cloudy or partly cloudy during the day with a minimum of -1 C and a maximum of 8 C. The maximum temperature during the day is recorded at 2 pm and the minimum is 8 C and the minimum is -1 ° C at 8 am. At 11pm the visibility will be very low at 590m. The highest solar intensity is 12 with a UV value of 1.5 equal to 412W / m2.

More details and updates on the page Bologna Weather