December 11, 2021

Tuscany, exports to US rise to + 60% - economy

December 11, 2021
Florence, 10 December 2021 – TheExport January-September 2021 in Italy, but in the regions Center of Italy The increase is high. In fact if Sardinia were leading in the islands, growth would stop at 34.5 per cent year-on-year, +21.7 per cent in the northwest and +20.2 per cent in the Northeast. +17.3 percent And South +10.2 per cent. Finding itCondition.

The Tuscany It contributes 17.3 per cent and 25.8 per cent to the growth of national exports to EU countries Non-EU countries. The main Tuscan contribution to national development is exports United StatesIn the first nine months of 2021 it has almost risen 60 percent.

Provincial export analysis shows favorable performance for almost everyone Italian Provinces: More positive contributions are found in Milan, Turin, and Brescia. Florence, Rome, Vicenza and Bergamo. The negative dynamics of Latina, Ascoli Piceno, Rovico and Bodenza should be noted.

