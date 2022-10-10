October 10, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Civil Defense warning for severe thunderstorms, 11 regions at risk; Details »ILMETEO.it

Noah French October 10, 2022 2 min read

Weather warning: Civil defense warning for dangerously strong thunderstorms, 11 regions at risk; details

Yellow alert of civil defense for 11 regionsA disturbance from the western Mediterranean tends to accentuate the unstable conditions in the Italian territory, with thunderstorms gradually intensifying in the southern regions.

Based on the available forecasts, the Department of Civil Defense, in agreement with the concerned regions – who are responsible for implementing civil defense systems in the concerned regions – has issued a warning of adverse weather conditions. Weather events affecting different regions of the country may determine hydrological and hydraulic criticalities reported in the National Summary, National Criticality and Warning Bulletin, which can be consulted on the Department’s website (www.protezionecivile.gov). that).

Based on expected events, a yellow alert has been assessed for Emilia-Romagna, Umbria, part of Tuscany and Marche, Lazio, Molise, Campania, Puglia, Basilicata, Calabria and Sicily on Monday 10 October.

The weather and emergency situation forecast for Italy is updated daily based on new forecasts and the evolution of events, and is available on the website of the Department of Civil Protection. (www.protezionecivile.gov.it), with general rules of conduct to follow during inclement weather. Information about regional alert levels, specific criticisms that may affect individual territories and preventive measures adopted is managed by regional civil defense structures, with which the Department monitors the evolution of the situation in liaison.

See also  USA holds more wealth than the 1% middle class: Weekly Schedule

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Albanian PM Vacini: “We smuggled with Di Maio without Beiser’s knowledge”

October 10, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

“Is that? Tell me? Oh well…” – Libero Koditiano

October 9, 2022 Noah French
4 min read

Pensions, the risk of stopping 3 early exits: without a new law in 2023 we will return to Fornero

October 9, 2022 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

Civil Defense warning for severe thunderstorms, 11 regions at risk; Details »ILMETEO.it

October 10, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Who gains from inflation: opponents “eat” supermarkets

October 10, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Bella Ramsay was urged not to play the video game – Nerd4.life

October 10, 2022 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

Weather alert in Tuscany – rain and thunderstorms – Livorno Grosseto » Tuscany weather

October 10, 2022 Karen Hines