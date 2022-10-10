Civil Defense warning for severe thunderstorms, 11 regions at risk; Details »ILMETEO.it

Weather warning: Civil defense warning for dangerously strong thunderstorms, 11 regions at risk; details

Yellow alert of civil defense for 11 regionsA disturbance from the western Mediterranean tends to accentuate the unstable conditions in the Italian territory, with thunderstorms gradually intensifying in the southern regions.

Based on the available forecasts, the Department of Civil Defense, in agreement with the concerned regions – who are responsible for implementing civil defense systems in the concerned regions – has issued a warning of adverse weather conditions. Weather events affecting different regions of the country may determine hydrological and hydraulic criticalities reported in the National Summary, National Criticality and Warning Bulletin, which can be consulted on the Department’s website (www.protezionecivile.gov). that).

Based on expected events, a yellow alert has been assessed for Emilia-Romagna, Umbria, part of Tuscany and Marche, Lazio, Molise, Campania, Puglia, Basilicata, Calabria and Sicily on Monday 10 October.

The weather and emergency situation forecast for Italy is updated daily based on new forecasts and the evolution of events, and is available on the website of the Department of Civil Protection. (www.protezionecivile.gov.it), with general rules of conduct to follow during inclement weather. Information about regional alert levels, specific criticisms that may affect individual territories and preventive measures adopted is managed by regional civil defense structures, with which the Department monitors the evolution of the situation in liaison.