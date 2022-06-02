Electric discharge shower. The boy was revived

CASARANO – A play consumed on a national holiday Spent that minute quietly in a country house in the countryside of Casarano. Early this morning, a 13-year-old boy was electrocuted while bathing in the family home.

Relatives are still investigating the cause of the electric shock, a heart attack occurred and an emergency call was immediately made to 118 family members. Doctors and health workers rushed to the scene with an ambulance and self-medication. He was discharged from the nearby Cassano Hospital. When the operators arrived at the scene, they immediately began resuscitation maneuvers, the boy “again” and his heart began to beat again.

The red code was immediately taken to the “Francesco Ferrari” hospital, where the 13-year-old is currently admitted to the hospital with the prognosis assigned to the Rehabilitation Ward. Doctors were monitoring his condition. The incident happened after 13 and Carabinieri from Casarino station came to the scene to find out what had happened for the checks.