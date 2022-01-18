China successfully completed its first space launch in 2022

China completed its first space launch in 2022 with the Shiyan-13 satellite.

China successfully completed its first space launch this year, launching the satellite into orbit Xi’an 13, designed for the study of near-Earth space, in a note no China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (Helmet).

A Long March-2D rocket with a satellite on board was launched at 10.35 a.m. local time from Taiyuan Cosmodrome in northern Shanxi Province. Some time after launch, the satellite successfully entered its planned orbit.

For the Long March series launch vehicles, this was the launch number 406.

In 2021, China set a new national record for the number of space launches per year, which reached 55 last year.

The previous record of 39 launches was set in 2018 and repeated in 2020.

It still holds the record for the number of space launches per year from the Soviet Union with 108 launches in 1982, followed by the United States with 77 in 1966.

In the modern history of Russia, the record was 55 launches in 1992.