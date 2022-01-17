February is full of scene shots! The latest part of WINTER updates are interesting » ILMETEO.it

Weather: February is full of scenery shots! The updates for the final part of WINTER are interesting

Stratoforming: An abnormal and sudden rise in the stratosphere above the North PoleIn the first part of winter The bitter cold is often on the run With Italy pulled out between (rare) arctic heartbeat descending from the northernmost latitudes of the ancient continent and (repeatedly) counter back, of oceanic and African descent.

You will remember, just to give an example,”giant hurricane“between Christmas and New Year It has kept us with sun and temperatures well beyond average weather, especially in the Central South and throughout the Alps.

Also a sign of constant climatic changes that see a constant and unforgiving rise in temperatures in all seasons, we can speak, without fear of denial, about winter flops until this moment. but beware, This does not mean at all that the season is already over!

exactly the contrary. Latest updates In the long run they assume that The second part of winter is more lively and full of twists and turns. And the thing will not be exceptional at all, far from it: February I often kept some Surprises from the point of view of the weather, even with the icy and snow raids that went down in history (just remember 1929 and 1956).

And in later years, winter tends to be louder at sunset than at the beginning of the season.

There is an explanation. From a climatic point of view, the second half of winter often experiences harshness mainly caused by final rupture of the polar vortex, With masses of cold air traveling around Europe. But what triggered these events? The answer must be sought in high polar latitudes: as we can see from the map below, it is an anomaly stratified over the North Pole. By this term, in meteorology, we refer to a Extreme warming of the Earth’s stratosphere, just over the Arctic, in order 40°C in a few days.

Once activated, this heating gradually tends to expand towards the upper troposphere impact On the Polar vortex in about 2/4 weeks: In fact, the lower troposphere sector is forced directly into deformation (technically speaking, “dislocation of the polar vortex”) or splitting into 2-3 distinct minimums (“splitting” of the polar vortex), which travel, at least partially, in the direction of the lines middle width, Caused cold waves all the way to Europe So tooItalia.

Latest updates for February – From the study of some atmospheric indices and the latest long-range data available to us, the most common hypothesis is that the subdivision into several parts of polar vortex about a month February, with the possibility of exchanging strong meridians (i.e. cold currents that descend from north to south).

Expectations European Center You begin to feel interesting movements on a hemispherical scale, with a possible separation towards central Europe (and thus towards Italy) from A strong mass of icy air of Arctic origin. Already at the end of January between the Scandinavian Peninsula and Russia “glacial lake“, in approximate values -20°C, ready to pour into the heart of the ancient continent. We will then see if it has actually managed to penetrate all of Italy or if it will only participate in some areas.

If confirmed, we may have to deal with a period characterized by a widely below average temperature as well as from Snow falls to very low altitudes, a bit like it’s already happened a few times in the past: 1991, 2012, 2018, to name a few famous examples.

Since these are medium and long-term predictions, it is of course necessary to remember that it is only one Expected time overview It is not a detailed forecast for the individual site.