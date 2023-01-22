Chilton and the United States continue to dream of a place in the semi-finals

By ranking and by age, but above all by tennis career, the most anticipated player has qualified for the round of 16 of the 2023 Australian Open. He is the American Ben Shelton. The 20-year-old American from Georgia is ranked 89th in the world rankings, He secured the pass for the second week of competitions with a clear victory over Australian wild card Alexei Popyrin with 63 76 64.

But apart from today’s performance, also the result of a pleasant calm (4 points off a break of 4 canceled) and a scoreboard that everyone would have subscribed to (from No. 89 in the world, he reached the last 16 always against players with a worse rating. : 96 Zhang In the first round, 154 Jarry in the second, 113 Bobrin in the third), Tennis Story Shelton, who did not play any tournaments outside the United States before the start of the season.

On his appearing resume, also considering the ITF and Challenger, Shelton has previously played five tournaments in Illinois, four in Florida, two in California, one in North Carolina, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, Virginia and Tennessee, in addition to To such as the 2021 US Open, the ATP 250 in Atlanta, the Masters 1000 in Cincinnati and the main draw of the 2022 US Open. All without leaving the United States.

At the end of 2022 was the turning point, the first trip to Australiaie from Adelaide (defeated in round 1 by James Duckworth) and the wild card corrected into the main draw for Auckland where he beat Baez (41 ATp) in round 1 before succumbing to Halys in the round of 16. He is now one of the three Americans who rallied In the last part of the scoreboard.

For a place in the semifinals there, plus Shelton, as well as JJ Wolfe, Tommy Ball, and Roberto Bautista Agut. The fate of the Stars and Stripes is all in Paul’s hands, who today demolished Jenson Proxie with a 61 64 63. If Paul beats Bautista Agut, he will secure a semi-final spot for his nation, given that Ben Chilton will face JJ Wolfe in the other eighth round. Which left 7 matches to compatriot and lucky loser Michael Moh.

The last American semifinalist was Andy Roddick in 2009, who lost in the semifinals to Roger Federer by a score of 62 75 75.