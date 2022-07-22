July 22, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Taking off the second shirt veil inspired by seven European titles

Taking off the second shirt veil inspired by seven European titles

Mirabelle Hunt July 22, 2022 1 min read

Milan today presented the second shirt for the 2022-23 season, signed by Puma, inspired by the Rossoneri’s seven European titles, their signature white kits and the “Milan touch”. Milan made the road to victory with its all-new white stadium, which is synonymous with some of the club’s titles and finals. In 1963, when the club became the first Italian team to win the Champions Cup, they did so entirely in a white shirt. After six decades and seven European titles, the all-white kit remains an iconic part of the club’s identity. This season, the tradition continues with a return to the fan favorite, the 1984/85 shirt. The Seven Stripes represent the seven European titles Milan have won, from Wembley in 1963 to Athens in 2007. The jersey features red and black trim on the sleeves and V-neck details, as well as the AC Milan logo on the upper back. The new jersey will appear on Saturday 23 July with Zalaegerszegi in Hungary. “Having worn the original 1984/85 guest jersey, I really love the inspiration for the new jersey for next season.” The white shirt has always had a special meaning for all Milan fans, as it is a symbol of the global success of our loved ones. Club,” said Milan Vice President Emeritus Franco Baresi.

See also  Italian Super Cup 2021-22: Inter and Juventus live on Canale5 and Mediaset Infinity

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

The alphabet of kindness lands in a purple dip

July 22, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

Quidditch changes his name to sever ties with J.K. Rowling’s anti-trans stances

July 21, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
1 min read

He will debut on the USA Summer Tour with a video

July 21, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

4 min read

Fire, four active eruptions in Friuli: Flames approach houses in Recia. Fire in prephoto and Fagagna: all updates

July 22, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

Stock Exchange: Europe is slowing down. Spread opens higher then lowers – Economy

July 22, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Vip’s older brother, Elisa Esposito denies being left out by Signorini!

July 22, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Emergency Return, What Really Happened – Libero Quotidiano

July 22, 2022 Karen Hines