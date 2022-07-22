Taking off the second shirt veil inspired by seven European titles

Milan today presented the second shirt for the 2022-23 season, signed by Puma, inspired by the Rossoneri’s seven European titles, their signature white kits and the “Milan touch”. Milan made the road to victory with its all-new white stadium, which is synonymous with some of the club’s titles and finals. In 1963, when the club became the first Italian team to win the Champions Cup, they did so entirely in a white shirt. After six decades and seven European titles, the all-white kit remains an iconic part of the club’s identity. This season, the tradition continues with a return to the fan favorite, the 1984/85 shirt. The Seven Stripes represent the seven European titles Milan have won, from Wembley in 1963 to Athens in 2007. The jersey features red and black trim on the sleeves and V-neck details, as well as the AC Milan logo on the upper back. The new jersey will appear on Saturday 23 July with Zalaegerszegi in Hungary. “Having worn the original 1984/85 guest jersey, I really love the inspiration for the new jersey for next season.” The white shirt has always had a special meaning for all Milan fans, as it is a symbol of the global success of our loved ones. Club,” said Milan Vice President Emeritus Franco Baresi.