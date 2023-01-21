Serie A: Salernitana – Napoli 0-2 – Football

Salernitana – Napoli 0-2 He lives On the field for the nineteenth day of the tournament

Goal

At 45 + 2 ‘Salernitana – Napoli 0-1 – The guests advance with a goal from Captain Di Lorenzo

In the 48th minute, Al Salernitana – Napoli 0-2 – Osimhen doubles as Spalletti’s men

At 15 Verona – Lecce 2-0

Eve. “I am happy to find Davide Nicola in Salerno, I respect him. We know that a tough game awaits us, on a hot field, but because of our path, our dreams and the goals we have, we cannot choose any kind. A head-to-head match, we have a chance where we cannot choose anything anymore “. And said Luciano Spalletti, coach of Napoli, on the eve of the match against Salernitana. “Now we are always up for winning – said Spalletti – what is offered to us. We have to be prepared for what the opponent’s determination will be in playing the match, we have to do it with awareness, quality, tactics and technique. If I think of a Coppa Italia knockout with Cremonese, I think That we must always learn to give 100%, because 99% performance in football is not equal to one point but gives the opponent many chances.The formation was necessary given the very important matches we played and that await us.For the Salerno derby it becomes again the need to make different choices “.