Chiara Ferragni and Videz on a yacht in Capri: photos

Chiara Ferragni and Videz, Or Ferragnez, after spending a few weeks in a luxury villa in Sardinia, they now spend the rest Summer vacation on a yacht In the Bay of Naples.

Virginias spotted on a yacht in Capri

Their vacation began with a trip on a private jet to Costa Smeralda Where Ferragnez spent wonderful days by the sea, sun and relaxing in a huge villa with swimming pool. After spending several weeks in Sardinia, he Ferragni and Videz They took a yacht, says the Instagram influencer, that accompanied the couple to the coast of Campania on an overnight trip. Here Chiara and Videz arrived with her two sisters, Valentina and Francesca, and their companions first Ischia island Then go to capri Finally, towards the Amalfi Coast.

In both Ischia and capri Many fans and spectators tried to approach the yacht to take pictures. In Capri, in particular, the yacht was anchored from Faraglioni To allow Virginians to swim, snorkel and go out on jet skis. Then the couple also went to discover the island from its shops and restaurants. For this occasion on the island of Capri, Ferragnez was also found two special cakes: One reminds of Chiara’s fashion lines and the other carries the lyrics to Fedez’s hit summer hit “1000”.

Superyachts spotted in Italy this summer

Feragnez weren’t the only famous people seen on a yacht in Italy this summer. many between Entrepreneurs and VIPs, including international, choose our sea for their holidays On board super yachts.

In particular, the family-owned Al Mirqab mega yachtEmir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani was identified, while on the island of Elba, the Ocean Victory yacht, which is flying the flag of the Cayman Islands, was identified. The boat is owned by Russian billionaire Victor Rashnikov.

As seen on our beaches north super yacht 142 meters long on board Russian businessman Alexei Alexandrovich Mordashov, whom Forbes magazine considered the first among Russian billionaires.