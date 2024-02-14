Champions League, final in Russia? Pressure from the UK and the European Parliament to act

UEFA is considering a transfer The Champions League final is scheduled in St. Petersburg, Russia, For a decision Moscow intends to send troops to DonbassIt is a separatist and pro-Russian region in Ukraine.
The British Prime Minister raised this issue in the English House of Commons Boris Johnson: “Russia cannot host football tournaments when it invades sovereign countries.” “It is necessary for President Putin to understand, at this critical moment, that what he is doing will lead to a disastrous situation for Russia.” London is of course ready to act.
On the same wavelength as the English government Several MEPs wrote a letter to UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin – Also requesting termination of the contract with the sponsor Gazprom. In Italy, the Democratic Party takes the same line.
Last year, under pressure from London, UEFA moved the final match of the tournament from Istanbul to Porto Because two English teams were going to play on the field, Manchester City and Chelsea (they would win Blues), and the British government requested a change of location due to the epidemiological situation. It has entered the United Kingdom toa Turkey is on its red list of travel destinations and this would prevent fans of both clubs from attending the match At Ataturk Stadium.
