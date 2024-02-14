February 14, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Champions League, final in Russia? Pressure from the UK and the European Parliament to act

Champions League, final in Russia? Pressure from the UK and the European Parliament to act

Mirabelle Hunt February 14, 2024 1 min read

UEFA is considering a transfer The Champions League final is scheduled in St. Petersburg, Russia, For a decision Moscow intends to send troops to DonbassIt is a separatist and pro-Russian region in Ukraine.

The British Prime Minister raised this issue in the English House of Commons Boris Johnson: “Russia cannot host football tournaments when it invades sovereign countries.” “It is necessary for President Putin to understand, at this critical moment, that what he is doing will lead to a disastrous situation for Russia.” London is of course ready to act.

On the same wavelength as the English government Several MEPs wrote a letter to UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin – Also requesting termination of the contract with the sponsor Gazprom. In Italy, the Democratic Party takes the same line.

Last year, under pressure from London, UEFA moved the final match of the tournament from Istanbul to Porto Because two English teams were going to play on the field, Manchester City and Chelsea (they would win Blues), and the British government requested a change of location due to the epidemiological situation. It has entered the United Kingdom toa Turkey is on its red list of travel destinations and this would prevent fans of both clubs from attending the match At Ataturk Stadium.

See also  Pickball, a game with a high risk of injury that US insurers do not like Assinews.it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

History of the flag of England St George's Cross

February 14, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Sala: “San Siro will cost a million a year for 90 years. If they leave I will sell them”

February 13, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
1 min read

World Cup qualifiers and suspension of the Brazil-Argentina match: 4 players did not respect the quarantine coming from the United Kingdom

February 13, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

1 min read

Champions League, final in Russia? Pressure from the UK and the European Parliament to act

February 14, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Famitsu: Reviews include the first review of Mario vs. Donkey Kong for Nintendo Switch

February 14, 2024 Gerald Bax
3 min read

Kamala Harris returns amidst unknowns and pitfalls. What role will you play?

February 14, 2024 Samson Paul
2 min read

Consensus demand in harmony with the US – Corriere.it

February 14, 2024 Noah French