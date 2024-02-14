Champions League, final in Russia? Pressure from the UK and the European Parliament to act

UEFA is considering a transfer The Champions League final is scheduled in St. Petersburg, Russia, For a decision Moscow intends to send troops to DonbassIt is a separatist and pro-Russian region in Ukraine.

The British Prime Minister raised this issue in the English House of Commons Boris Johnson: “Russia cannot host football tournaments when it invades sovereign countries.” “It is necessary for President Putin to understand, at this critical moment, that what he is doing will lead to a disastrous situation for Russia.” London is of course ready to act.

On the same wavelength as the English government Several MEPs wrote a letter to UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin – Also requesting termination of the contract with the sponsor Gazprom. In Italy, the Democratic Party takes the same line.