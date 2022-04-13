Champion: Real – Chelsea 2-3, and the Spaniards are leading. Bayern-Villarreal 1-1 German elimination – football

The Champions League continues to excite emotions, and the first two first-leg matches of the quarter-finals are sure to be no exception. At the Santiago Bernabéu an authentic football commercial is broadcast, with a match focused on good plays and emotions. After Real Madrid’s 3-1 victory in London in the first leg, Chelsea looked practically doomed, but the European champions showed a remarkable 3-0 performance over their rivals (plus an unallowable goal for Marcos Alonso) with goals from Mount, Rudiger and Werner , the latter with a valuable play. But 10 minutes after the end, Modric managed to take out the golden ball from his balance in the golden ball and a crucial pass for Rodrygo, who scored 1-3 with a shot. A goal meant extra time, and here Benzema got the usual at the hands of Karim “Helm”, who scored in the 6th minute of extra time the second goal for Real with a header from a cross from Vinicius Junior, which we mean now wonderfully. . Then Modric thought about it again, with all his class and made himself influential even in the recovery phase, as did Valverde, to keep Madrid out of danger and eventually Chelsea was ridiculed. record

The same fate met Bayern Munich, as the favorites against Villarreal, despite the 1-0 defeat in the first leg. It was thought that at the Allianz Arena Lewandowski and his teammates would have turned it around, but the Spanish team that knocked out Atalanta once again proved difficult to break for anyone, and with Chukwueze two minutes to go, they scored. The 1-1 goal (for Bayern he scored, needless to say, Lewandowski) that left the Bavarian crowd speechless. It's like saying that the assumptions and lack of ideas for Bayern tonight have been punished, and that Unai Emery really is a Mughal.