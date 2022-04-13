Nine meetings with authors From June 20 to July 7, LibrAria returns to Lerici

The literary review is back for the second year in a row “Lerici LibrAria” A series of nine events focused on new literature and editorial proposals. Nine authors will be following each other from June 20 to July 7 at Rotunda Vasallo, to present their latest publications. Literary debates, historically associated with the region of Liresino, will take place at 9 pm and admission will be free depending on availability. The privilege of reviewing is the diversity of literary genres included, from novels to comics, and from sports literature to journalism. It begins on June 20 with Te Rano, who will present her new book “Goya Mia” to continue on June 22 with Aurelio Pica with his book “Against Pinocchio”; Alessandro Robecchi on June 24 with “A Small Matter of the Heart” and Cosimo Mirigliano on June 26 who will present “L’estate interrupt”. On June 28 comes the sport with Marco Cattaneo, author of “Manualx. All the beauty of football “written with champion Alessandro Del Piero. On July 1, the comics by Leo Ortolani, the famous Ratman inventor who will present his latest work “Blue Tramonto” will be the protagonists of the film. While on July 3 we will talk about Italian cinema with Elisabetta Villaggio, daughter of Paolo Villaggio, who will present her “Village Behind the Scenes”, a series of anecdotes and stories about the beloved character of the actor. On July 6, journalist Antonio Caparica, a memorable RAI reporter from the UK and expert on the English monarchy, will present his latest book “Elizabetta. Queen Forever, Kingdom Life, Secrets.” The review will conclude with Luca Palamara, a former Italian judge who will present his book, which he wrote with Alessandro Salusti, The Lobby and the Inn. The three bookshops located in the region, Giunti al Punto, Punto e Virgola and Ape Libraria, will participate in the exhibition that will deal with the sale of volumes presented during the initiative. “This season’s show is diverse and aims to attract a wider audience interested in shedding insight into various current issues as well as literature,” explains Lisa Cisse, Director of Culture. There will be moments of lightness and pleasure.”