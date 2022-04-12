Athletics, Jacobs: “I aim for gold at the World and European Championships” – Sports – Other sports

April 12, 2022

Athletics, Jacobs: "I aim for gold at the World and European Championships"

Mirabelle Hunt April 12, 2022 1 min read

Rome, 12 April 2022 – “I am a never satisfied person, already after the Games I had other projects on my mind. This is another important year, there are the World Championships and the Europeans. The goal is to bring the medal from the most beautiful colors at home.” Lamont Marcel Jacobs He’s never really satisfied. After his masterpiece in Tokyo and winning the world title in the indoor 60 meters in Belgrade one month ago, the blue sprinter has already been shown at the following outdoor events: the first world championships scheduled for July in Eugene, USA, and then the European Championships to be held in Berlin in August.

Party with Mattarella

In the meantime, Jacobs had another great relief that day: participating in the 170th Anniversary Party state policeSince the 94th class has been registered in the Fiamme Oro sports group. An event that was not even the head of state missing, Sergio Mattarella who the runner says he faced. “It was a beautiful and exciting day – words of El Paso homeland – when I was in front of the president it was not easy. I was afraid of making mistakes. It was a new and beautiful experience that I hope to repeat again, praised him, he was very satisfied with what I am doing.”

