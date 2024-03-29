March 29, 2024

Gearbox: Serial layoffs appear shortly after the sale to Take Two

Gerald Bax March 29, 2024 2 min read

it seems that Revenge take two However, it did not solve all the problems Motion vectorNote that a few hours after this was announced, many testimonies appeared Layoffs Within the company, he practically appeared by surprise.

While waiting for more precise official communications, there are currently letters from some former members of the company who suddenly found themselves out of work, and were fired when they thought things were going well.

Today we learned that Embracer Group has sold Gearbox to Take Two, but for a relatively pittance ($460 million) compared to what the Swedish giant paid for the previous acquisition.

The publishing section was not part of the agreement

The gearbox between lights and shadows, now

A statement from a spokesperson, cited by Kotaku, seems to partially shed light on the issue: According to reports, the “restructuring appears to have affected some parts of Gearbox that… It has nothing to do with development Of the games,” he reportedly said.

In particular, it looks like the gearbox to publishor the branch specifically related to publishing within the company, was not included in the sales agreement for Take Two and for this reason was effectively dismantled.

In practice, the acquisition appears to only include the portion actually dedicated to game development, while the entire publishing department has been shown to be redundant, with several layoffs affecting that department's staff.

For example, “I received news today that Gearbox Publishing is not included in the deal with Take Two,” said Mali Rust, former relationship manager for the publishing division, for example. “I have been fired, along with most of our team.”

