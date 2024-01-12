Prince of Persia's Lost Crown Will Include Artificial Voice Acting at Launch, Details

We move directly to the answer, This was an error on Ubisoft's part Which promises to correct the problem through a future patch. However, at launch, the game could still include a “fake” dub, with regards to the English language of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (remember that the game is dubbed in English, French, Spanish, German and Persian).

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown It has convinced international critics and everyone is waiting for the game to be available. However, there is a small strange issue within the game, which came to light through a report from IGN USA which subsequently received an official response from the developers. In short, a secondary character in the game Dubbed through a program “Text to audio”. What happened?

Official answers

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown offers many challenging boss fights

IGN USA has contacted the supplier of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, London sidewho said: “SIDE London is handling the casting, production management, voice direction, sound recording and post-production of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, on which we are working with a group of talented professional actors. As a production company, we have no information about the design plans.” Other audio, TTS [ndr, Text to speech, ovvero da testo a voce] Or whatever Ubisoft provides for the game.”

Ubisoft It was confirmed: “During the game development process, some teams use more temporary resources, including text-to-audio dubbing, until the final dubbing is delivered. The English version of these eight lines of text for this character has not been implemented correctly, but will be replaced And updated with the next patch. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is fully dubbed in English, French, Spanish, German and Persian, with a total of over 12,000 characters. It is also subtitled in Italian, Brazilian-Portuguese, Chinese, Korean, Russian, Arabic, Polish and Japanese.”

You can read our review of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown at this title, and after that, try out the official demo, which is available now.