April 24, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

CD Projekt is considering extending menstrual leave to the entire company, similar to GOG - Nerd4.life

CD Projekt is considering extending menstrual leave to the entire company, similar to GOG – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax April 24, 2022 1 min read

Following the example of GOG, CD Projekt (ie the parent company) is considering submitting menstruation leave paid to its employees.

Aware of the impact of menstrual pain on some female employees, Gog He said the “trial” leave could “break the taboo” and is “another step towards making GOG a more inclusive workplace”.

Since the initiative was announced in early April, not everyone has been convinced of the veracity of the announcement, but Axios recently confirmed that the new policy was introduced after personal experiences from within the GOG team.


GOG . logo

“Menstrual leave” Promotes inclusivity Acceptance of biological differences in the workplace. “By giving extra days off for those with period pain, we know these symptoms are real,” the company said on LinkedIn.

The leave will be “when menstrual pain occurs” and it will be so fully paidwith the company estimating that employees with painful periods will take an extra day each quarter.

PC Gamer contacted the parent company of GOG, CD Projekt – which employs more than 1,000 people – to ask if other companies in the same corporate network also intend to enforce this policy. According to CD Projekt Director of Public Relations Radek Grabowski, “GOG is leading this initiative, and we’re looking forward to it even more across CD Projekt.”

See also  Activision Blizzard wants harassment lawsuit suspended for conflict of interest - Nerd4.life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Ubisoft officially reveals Project Q and opens registrations for the beta version, and it won’t be Battle Royale – Nerd4.life

April 23, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

3.88 A custom update to expand Outlaws is available, here’s the news – Nerd4.life

April 23, 2022 Gerald Bax
1 min read

Sells Xbox Series X | S is more than Xbox 360, thanks Greenberg, but the numbers debate is exploding – Nerd4.life

April 23, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

Samantha Migliore dies in Maranello, cosmetologist Pamela Andres inquires: I do not know she is dead

April 24, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Since when can you no longer withdraw? “beyond belief”

April 24, 2022 Karen Hines
5 min read

LDA or Nunzio, who eliminated Amici 2022? / Zerbie out!

April 24, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Controversy overshadows employment reform

April 24, 2022 Karen Hines