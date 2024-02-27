Catanzaro-Bari 1-0: Live news live

Where the match will be held: Stadium: Nicola Ceravolo

City: Catanzaro

Capacity: 13,619 spectators19:21 Fonti: Getty Images

Welcome to the direct match of matchday 27 of Serie B, Catanzaro and Barry will face each other.19:21

Catanzaro is coming off a 2-1 away win over Cittadella, while Bari is coming off a 1-0 defeat at Südtirol.19:38





Catanzaro formation (4-4-2): Folignati; Setum, Brighenti, Antonini, Kranjc; Sonas, Verna, Petriccione, Vanderputt; Emilio, Ambrosino.19:59

Bari formation (4-3-3): Perino; Bossino, De Cesare, Vicari, Ricci; Ben Ali, Matino, Lulek; Menez, Nasty, Sibili.20:01

Catanzaro bench: Borelli, Brignola, D'Andrea, Donnarumma, Miranda, Oliveri, Bombetti, Pontesso, Sala, Stupa.19:58

Barry bench: Acampora, Ashik, Bellomo, Dashiell, Dorval, Edjuma, Geber, Maiello, Moracioli, Pisardo, Puskas, Zugic.19:59

Vivarini's choices: An attacking duo made up of Ambrosino and Emilo, a mix of experience and youth at the team's disposal. Vanderputt is confirmed, while Setum is on the right in defence.20:00





Iachini's picks: The attacking trio sees Menez start alongside Nasti and Cibilli. Benali has been in the midfield since the first minute.20:01

Match No. 30 in Serie B between Catanzaro and Bari – The Giallorossi have not won any of the last four matches against the red and white team in the competition (3D, 1P) and have not reached five consecutive matches without beating the Apulian team in the league. Trainee series from September 1962 to December 1967 (4N, 1P).20:01

Catanzaro and Bari have drawn three of the last four matches played at the Giallorossi in Serie B (between Calabria's 2-1 win on 11 September 2004). Overall, the Eagles made an impact in seven home games against Galetti in Serie B and only against Brescia and Modena (eight) did they score more X's in the Cadet Championship within friendly walls.

The match was postponed until 8:45 pm due to heavy fog.20:36

1' The first half of Catanzaro Barry begins!20:44





2' Immediately a great chance for Bari with Lulic unable to finish from close range, stopped by a brilliant challenge from Fullinati.20:46

4' Goal! Catanzaro – Bari 1-0 Net Jari Vanderputt! A fantastic goal from winger Catanzaro who sealed the lead from a free kick, executed in a truly brilliant way. View Jari Vandeputte's player profile20:49

9' There is no noticeable reaction from Barry until this moment against a Catanzaro team that defends well and continues to impose its style.20:53

11' Catanzaro is still dangerous, this time with Emilo: the striker is good at inserting himself and finishing crosses with his left foot. But unfortunately for him, his shot hit the post to the left of the goalkeeper.20:54

15' After 15 minutes of play, possession statistics showed Barry as the favorite at 64%.21:02





20' Great chance for Barry, the second of the game: Nasty did a good job of breaking free inside the area and heading the ball. However, the ball ends wide.21:02

24' Barry tries with Mattino: a long-range shot ends up high over the bar.21:09

Another important opportunity for Catanzaro, who is close to doubling the lead with Sonas: a wonderful cross from the outside from Ambrosino, which was not properly exploited by Sonas, who failed to hit the ball from close range.