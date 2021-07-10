Catalonia, infections increase and restrictions return: ‘Many have not yet been vaccinated’

The delta variable It’s not just scary in Great Britain and in RussiaInfections have already reached new wave numbers. also in Catalonia, at Spain, The restrictions against covid Due to the rapid emission of infection.

Thus, the shutters will be pulled down again discos and others nightclubs Which will remain closed on weekends, while participating in any public event Outdoors involving more than 500 people, it will be necessary to file vaccination certificate. “The epidemic is not over and we still have large segments of the population that have not received the vaccine,” he said, especially among young people. Patricia Blaga, spokesman for the Catalan Generalitat.

The increase in infections in the country has already attracted the attention of other European countries, so much so that Two days ago France It asked its citizens not to go on vacation to Spain Portugal For the re-emergence of the epidemic: “Those who haven’t booked their holidays yet – said to mics France 2 French Foreign Minister, Clement Bon – Avoid Portugal and Spain in between the places. It is better to stay in France Or go to other countries.