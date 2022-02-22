February 22, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Ukraine, "Zelensky wants to implement martial law in Donbass"

Ukraine, “Zelensky wants to implement martial law in Donbass”

Samson Paul February 22, 2022 2 min read

calamity Ukraine and RussiaIn his interview with Joe Biden, It is alleged that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed his desire to implement martial law in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.. The US president’s response was a call to solve the issue with the tools of diplomacy. Ukrainian media reported this, citing Zelensky’s office.

“I discussed the events of the past few hours with the President of the United States,” the Ukrainian president said in a tweet on Twitter, announcing the start of a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council. Zelensky also stated that he was also planning a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. According to reports from the White House, the phone call between Zelensky and Biden lasted 35 minutes, from 14.05 to 14.40 local time.

Joe Biden updated Volodymyr Zelensky on “The United States’ response, including our resolve to impose sanctionsThe White House said Biden “strongly condemned President Putin’s decision to recognize the independence” of Luhansk and Donetsk. The US President reiterated that the United States will “respond quickly and firmly, hand in hand with allies and partners, to further aggression against Ukraine.”

Meanwhile, Zelensky’s planned speech to the nation will not happen today. This was stated by sources of the Ukrainian presidency, citing local media. According to other sources, the official position of Kiev will be expressed within the next 24-48 hours.

See also  Turkey: The unveiling of Erdogan's luxury villa is controversial - the world

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Russia and the ancient fear of NATO expansion. SPIEGEL: “Western law promises not to extend the alliance”

February 21, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

The secret of the letter “Z” on Russian tanks on the border with Ukraine – video

February 21, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

“China and the Catholic Church? They are the only ones,” how far does it go – Libero Quotidiano

February 21, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

The court is asking for it to be withdrawn

February 22, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Gas, what would happen to Italy if EU sanctions were imposed on Russia

February 22, 2022 Karen Hines
4 min read

“Big Brother Phoebe” is the story of the forty-third episode

February 22, 2022 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

3 missions to the moon, samples from Mars and a powerful telescope are among the goals in the next five years

February 22, 2022 Karen Hines