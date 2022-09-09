September 9, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Un cappuccino con Sconcerti: quelli che copiano Guardiola senza averne i fuoriclasse

Cappuccino with Sconcerti: Those who imitate Guardiola without a champion | first page

Samson Paul September 9, 2022 2 min read

Out of seven matches in the Cup, we have won two, lost three and drawn two. in Champions The Italians scored four points out of twelve, but it is clear that something has changed for everyone. There is no European team anymore, there is a difference between a few teams and the other teams, from which country they are. The British, who remained the old reference, lost two races of Champions Out of the four, the Germans too. in Spain The greats have persisted, but Sevillethe only one who played a direct match, and lost at home with a difficult goal against him city. The difference doesn’t seem to make the tournament you’re playing in anymore.

Listen to “Those who imitate Guardiola without having the champions” on Spreaker.

It’s definitely important, but the quality that a few teams can put together is more important. If you are a different player, you play football differently. It’s not just an app issue, or a purely physical speed issue. It’s a problem with the speed at which the ball is moving. the first Guardiola Football has always taught everyone about easy, short passes. The difference is made by the heroes. In ten years, he snatched everyone from Guardiola, everyone plays well, but few have champions. So we’re all the same everywhere except for four to five teams.

The entire Serie A TIM League is only available on DAZN with 7 exclusive matches and 3 joint exclusive matches per day. Activate your subscription now.

See also  To reduce the consumption of Russian gas, Europe is importing coal from Russia: in recent days, loads to Germany, the United Kingdom and Latvia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Pentagon suspends delivery of F-35, ‘Chinese alloy in engines’ – Asia

September 9, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

“She has no hours” – Libero Quotidiano

September 8, 2022 Samson Paul
1 min read

Break all records – Il Tempo

September 8, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

Vinnik lawyer urges Russia to negotiate prisoner swap with US

September 9, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

Confartigianato: 881 thousand SMEs at risk, 3.5 million jobs – Economy

September 9, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

“In the middle of a snowstorm, the brakes didn’t work’

September 9, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

A woman from the Casamonica clan who owned a gym gets citizenship income

September 9, 2022 Karen Hines