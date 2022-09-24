September 24, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Protests in 32 Russian cities for "military mobilization": at least 700 arrests. Mess in reserve lists already registered by mistake - videos

Protests in 32 Russian cities for “military mobilization”: at least 700 arrests. Mess in reserve lists already registered by mistake – videos

Samson Paul September 24, 2022 2 min read

The protests during the RussiaAfter the announcement of the Russian President Russian President Vladimir Putinwho started military mobilization And in the last hours, sign it More restrictive laws for those who refuse to respond to military enlistment. The fugitives, in fact, would be punished with five to ten years in prison. According to the NGO, Information Ovd“previously 707 people stopped in 32 cities Russians”, more than half of them are in the capital alone He fliesOn the sidelines of the protests, the call for mobilization. At the same time, the head of the Moscow Human Rights Committee said, Valery Fadeev, He raised some criticism against the Russian Defense Ministry. In fact Fadeev asked the Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoiguto put an end tobrutal behavior“They were appointed by several agents present in the country’s conscription committees, stressing that even men who had no experience in the military were called to join the conscription committee. 300 thousand (which can also arrive in a millionAnd the so) called to fight Kyiv. But in his address to the newspaper The Nation, Russian President Putin announced that only men who have already served in the army, who have previous combat experience and, accordingly, who have achieved military specialties, will be called up. President of the Republic of Sakha in the Siberian Yakutia region, Aisin NikolaevHe stated: “Reservists were incorrectly recruitedIt must be returned. Work has already begun.”





See also  In the UK, voting is not only in Scotland

Cover video: Matthew Luxmore

Continue reading on Open

Read also:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

How Russia’s referendum is taking place in the occupied territories of Ukraine, between voting with “machine guns” and electing voters from house to house – VIDEO

September 24, 2022 Samson Paul
1 min read

Finland wants to restrict entry of Russian citizens into the country

September 24, 2022 Samson Paul
1 min read

He laughed in front of the Queen’s coffin, the new chancellor pinched with a smile: Here’s the hypothesis

September 23, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

5 people were injured, but it could have been a massacre

September 24, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Audi Q5 2023, the first pictures have finally arrived: a real tank

September 24, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

Frost falls from Toffanin – Libero Quotidiano

September 24, 2022 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

DeLogo: “They didn’t want me to be in the restaurant in a gym outfit” – Culture & Shows

September 24, 2022 Karen Hines